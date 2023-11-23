“Trans people have always existed”: Netizens react to UK Museum reclassifying Roman emperor Elagabalus as trans woman

The North Hertfordshire Museum made headlines after it identified Roman emperor Elagabalus to be a transgender woman. The decision was made by the North Hertfordshire Museum in Hitchin, which claimed that the text from the Roman emperor once said:

“Call me not Lord, for I am a Lady.”

The North Hertfordshire Museum made clear that they will now refer to the Roman emperor with the pronouns she/her. Keith Hoskins, executive member for Enterprise and Arts at North Herts Council talked about the same.

They said that they were trying to be "sensitive to identifying pronouns for people in the past" as they are doing for the people in the present. Calling it "polite and respectful," Hoskins added:

“We know that Elagabalus identified as a woman and was explicit about which pronouns to use, which shows that pronouns are not a new thing.”

While experts on the matter are confused about the situation with many calling it "tricky" and "ambiguous," netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts. One person even went on to say:

North Hertfordshire Museum emperor Elagabalus as transgender woman (Image via @pubity/ Instagram)

Museum states Roman emperor wore women’s clothing and preferred being called a “lady”

As mentioned earlier, the UK Museum recently announced its decision to change the pronouns of the Roman emperor. The museum also stated that the classical texts from 218 CE state that Elagabalus liked wearing women’s clothes and often insisted that people call her “lady,” and not “lord.”

Born in Syria, the Roman historian Cassius Dio claimed that the Roman emperor reportedly had 5 wives and at some point in time, married men too.

As the news spread on social media, it garnered a lot of reactions from the masses. An Instagram account, @Pubity posted about it on the platform and it got a lot of reactions from people. While some were seemingly against it and wondered if it was a joke, others said that there was "enough proof of Greek and Roman gods themselves being queer."

At the moment, some experts in the matter are slamming the museum for making the decision. However, The North Hertfordshire Museum has remained silent on the matter.