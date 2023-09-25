Yard Act’s 2024 UK and European tour: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Yard Act have announced a new tour, titled Dream Job tour, which is scheduled to be held from March 13, 2024, to April 28, 2024, in venues across UK, Ireland, as well as mainland Europe. The tour is in support of the band's still to be named upcoming studio album.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Stockholm, Lisbon, Dublin, Glasgow, Paris and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour will be available from September 27, 2023, at 10 am local time, which can be accessed by registering at the official presale signup page of the band. General tickets will be available from September 30, 2023, at 10 am local time from the band's official website.

Yard Act has been building momentum for their upcoming album with a new tour

The Yard Act released their newest single, The Trench Coat Museum, on July 12 of this year. Speaking about the single in an exclusive interview with NME on May 29, Yard Act revealed that the single will serve as a trailer for their next full length album project, with lead James Smith stating:

"That’s going to be the next single. It’s out in a few weeks. It’s a stand-alone single and not on the next record. It sets up the second album; it just didn’t fit correctly on it. The narrative and the flow of an album is so important. It’s really important to me that the story makes sense. I see it as an advert or a trailer for album two. It touches on the same themes."

Yard Act have since then announced two back to back tour, starting with a 2023 North America tour, which is set to be wrapped up with a show at the Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas, Texas, on November 15.

Following the North America tour, Yard Act will embark on the newly announced UK and Europe tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

March 13, 2024 – Norwich, UK at UEA

March 14, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

March 15, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

March 16, 2024 – Manchester, UK at O2 Apollo

March 17, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Northumbria University

March 19, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Mandela Hall

March 20, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Vicar Street

March 22, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Invisible Wind Factory

March 23, 2024 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

March 25, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Dome

March 27, 2024 – London, UK at Eventim Apollo

April 4, 2024 – Nantes, France at Stereolux

April 5, 2024 – Paris, France at Cabaret Sauvage

April 6, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Rock School Barbey

April 8, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Lav

April 9, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Mon

April 11, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at La 2

April 12, 2024 – Lyon, France at Le Transbordeur

April 13, 2024 – Bologna, Italy at Locomotiv Club

April 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Santeria Toscana 31

April 16, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Mascotte

April 17, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Muffathalle

April 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Festsaal Kreuzberg

April 20, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Slaktkyrkan

April 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Uebel & Gefährlich

April 25, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

April 26, 2024 – Nijmegen, Netherlands at Doornrosie

April 27, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Kantine

April 28, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Les Nuits Botanique

Yard Act are best known for their debut studio album, The Overload, which was released on January 21, 2022. The album was a major chart breakthrough and peaked as a chart topper on the Scottish album chart.