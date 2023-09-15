What is the Roman Empire trend on TikTok? Viral trend explained amid social media craze

There are numerous trends that go viral on the internet and the recent one to garner the attention of people on TikTok is the Roman Empire trend. In this trend, women are asking men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire. To this, several men answered that they think about it quite often.

Videos with the hashtag Roman Empire are garnering millions of views on TikTok and have left women shocked by the answers of men who said that they think a lot about the Roman Empire and how the warriors at that time used to deal with things.

This trend has left many people wondering about its origin and what exactly it is about. So, read on to know about it.

What is the viral Roman Empire trend on TikTok? Here's what you need to know

It is worth noting that the trend first began on Instagram when Arthur Hulu, also known as Gaius Flavius on the internet, a Roman reenactor who lives in Sweden shared a video on Instagram in August. In the caption, he wrote,

"Ladies, many of you do not realize how often men think about the Roman Empire. Ask your husband/boyfriend/father/brother – you will be surprised by their answers."

After this, the video quickly garnered massive attention on TikTok and several women shared videos in which they asked their partners, male friends, brothers and fathers about how often they think about the Roman Empire. And, the answers of the men left them shocked.

Later, this became a hashtag and this is how this trend originated. In the viral videos, women also asked their partners why they think about the Roman Empire.

To this, several men replied by saying that the empire was fascinating and it is our major history so they usually think about that. A social media user @themasculinedge on TikTok shared a video in which he further explained why men think about this historical empire so much.

He said,

"Men inherently have the need to conquer. We always have and we always will. We want to conquer. We want to conquer everything. We’re adventurous. We need and seek that, and if we don’t have it then we imagine it."

He continued and said,

"There’s a quote: ‘The masses of men lead lives of quiet desperation.’ If your man is thinking about their own empire and then conquering it’s because he’s not conquering enough in his life himself."

Several popular people also hopped onto the trend bandwagon and shared their reactions to it.

American Television Host Carson Daly also said that he thinks about the Roman Empire

Carson Daly, the popular American Television Host said that he thinks about this quite often. He said this on September 15, 2023, during the PopStart show of Today.

Carson said that he thinks about it every day. He further continued and said,

"First of all, the movie 'Gladiator' is in every guy’s top five favorite movies. Joe Rogan’s podcast is wildly popular, and there’s this trend to have this modern understanding of ancient philosophies like stoicism, cold plunging is a big thing right now, keto."

Carson also stated that when men seek advice and self-improvement, it all leads back to Marcus Aurelius and the historical empire. This empire was ruled by emperors and included Western Asia, North Africa, and the Mediterranean in Europe.

There were several conflicts, conspiracies, and wars that took place here and now, it is all a part of ancient history.