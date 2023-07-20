Is borax safe to eat? Dangerous TikTok trend explained as experts advise steering away from latest fad

In a new viral TikTok trend, people are consuming borax in the form of powder as part of a new, widely spread TikTok routine commonly referred to as "jumping on the borax train." This trend is simpler than many others, and it is pretty self-explanatory.

Borax is a substance typically found in cleaning products and insecticides. Currently, the substance is being praised for its health advantages on TikTok. Consuming it was popular before, but one should avoid consuming it because it is extremely harmful to health and can cause irreversible damage to one's body.

Is consuming borax safe? Researchers and scientists say that it isn’t

People are eating borax because they believe it has health benefits, not because it's a challenge or a trend. Individuals who consume it and urge others to do the same assert that the substance helps ease joint discomfort and problems of arthritis, osteoporosis, candida, lupus, and more.

On TikTok, people are praising the "health advantages" of consuming or ingesting the substance. They have also claimed that a few scoops have transformed their approach to life.

The trace element that makes up borax is found in many natural foods and may be purchased as a dietary supplement. However, researchers are still unsure whether it has health benefits.

Experts, authorities, and chemists are requesting people to stop eating the laundry detergent after the TikTok trend went viral. They have made it very obvious that taking the chemical orally does not have any potential benefits, even though these videos may sound convincing.

Chem Thug, a chemist pursuing a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry, is urging people to stay away from this trend. According to Thug, TikTok users might "recklessly poison" themselves by eating this harmful chemical. His video has already received over 330K likes and 20K comments. In the video, he says:

"Don't eat sh*t out of the f*cking laundry box, people."

Other people, like dieticians and health experts, have also uploaded videos with the same message. They all are warning netizens to steer clear of the challenge.

Borax is a chemical water softener that can be used to soften water directly in washing. However, this does not mean it is safe to ingest.

According to the National Institutes of Health, eating this is not good for anyone's health. This can cause hormonal issues, skin rashes, and even death. It can also cause headaches, loose motion, and stomach pain.

Furthermore, ingesting heavy amounts of the chemical might cause shock and kidney failure. It can also damage the digestive system, respiratory system, liver, kidneys, brain, and gastrointestinal tract.

What is borax?

It is actually present in laundry detergent and other things (Image via Getty Images)

This substance is present in nature, specifically in the dry lake beds. It is also known as sodium borate and sodium tetraborate. Boron, oxygen, hydrogen, and sodium compounds are mixed to create this.

This chemical can be found in common household products like toilet cleaners, laundry detergents, glass cleaners, dishwashing detergents, and other supplies. It is not meant to be used as a food or personal grooming item. Therefore, it is clear that it is not safe to eat or for application on the skin.