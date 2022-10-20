Halloween makeup ideas 2022: 5 clever hacks using household items only 

Halloween is one of the most famous holidays worldwide. Everyone from children to adults indulges in their wildest imaginations and dresses up however they want. With the said holiday almost upon us, most people are trying to decide their look for the season. While costume plays a great role in dressing up, the Halloween makeup gives an extra flair and proper finish to the entire ensemble.

This year's Halloween, which falls on October 31, can be more than just eating candy and telling spooky stories. One can ditch their generally-preferred esthetics and opt for a gothic version to match the occasion.

Makeup is one of the main components of dressing up, which is why it is important to choose the products and inspired-look on your own. However, if you are just a beginner or don't have time for a salon visit, we have mentioned five easy Halloween makeup looks and tricks that you can easily try at home.

Top 5 last-minute Halloween makeup looks for beginners that can be done easily at home

1) A scar for the holiday

Halloween makeup is a combination of goofy and scary, and a scar right on your face should exude a similar vibe. However, it is difficult to create a scar using SFX material, so this is an easy version for people to follow at home. All one needs is eyelash glue and a bunch of tissues.

You can apply the eyelash glue onto your face wherever you feel the scar must be placed. Over the top of the eyelash glue, apply a thin layer of the tissues. Repeat the process over and over again, and you will create an elevated look with a bunch of tissues layered up. After that, you can make a small hole or a slit right in the center of the tissues. Add a tint of red eyeshadow, lipstick, or body paint to give it a more realistic look.

2) Bloody eye for the evening

While pimples and zits are common and can be found on everyone's face, the Halloweeny version of zits can be scary. For this look, you need to take a small bubble wrap and inject it with some fake blood, which can be easily made using food coloring and water. After that, fill the bubble with blood, cut a single bubble off, and place it right above your eye.

The bubble can be attached using eyelash glue or non-permanent glue. Around the bubble, add white-hued body paint and eyelash glue, add a layer of tissue, and cover the whole eye with white body paint or concealer. Taking the black-head remover, you can pop your zit in front of your friends and family and let it flow out your eye.

3) Distorted face to trick your friends and family

The distorted face look can be created at home easily. For the look, all you need is black kohl and black body paint. If none of the options are available, you can mix black eyeshadow with a few droplets of water to create black paint. With the help of the brushes, you can make random lines on your face, cutting out small portions on the side and thick lines in the center.

Follow up using white body paint, white eyeliner, or kohl to add shadow effect by highlighting the black lines from below and sides. Then, use simple bandages to match your foundation base to add on the side of the face and over the small cut out portions to give a 3D distorted effect.

4) Playful neon spiderwebs for a fun and cute look

While Halloween is mostly about being scary, this look can make you stand out with its playful yet graphic effects. Spiderwebs, which are often considered scary, are given a cutesy vibe in this look.

For this, you need multiple body paint colors and eyeliner. As mentioned above, if neither are available, you can combine eyeshadow powder with a few drops of water or light cream to get the bodypaint texture.

Draw spider web lines over your eyelids, with each box being in a different but matching shade. Over the lines, add a thin line of white paint to give it a neon look.

5) A scary bride makeup

Taking inspiration from the above video, you can create a similar look with your preferred shade and finesse. You can use a white liner to create lines around your eyes, nose tip, mouth, and jaw.

After creating the lines, fill them in with your favorite shade and add white lines to shadow your work. White color can also be added over your lips to create the impression of huge teeth. Moreover, you can use it under your eyes to get a more baggy look.

These are just some of the few easy ideas for Halloween makeup looks, so keep looking for more and use your creative imagination to create a look you can rock with your outfit.

