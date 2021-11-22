'Dexter: New Blood' fans worried Harrison may be a chip off the old block

Dexter: New Blood is new in every sense of the word. Moving in a different direction, the Showtime thriller is perhaps setting the stage for a spin-off series. That's the only plausible explanation for Harrison Morgan's (Jack Alcott) deadly outburst that could have left the school bully gravely injured.

In Smoke Signals, Alcott's Harrison embraces the idyllic ways of Iron Lake in no time. He starts school, makes friends quicker than most, scores remarkably in his entrance exam, and befriends the very brash and opinionated Audrey Bishop (Johnny Sequoyah).

Harrison channels a quiet confidence, a rare quality for someone like him to have. Growing up, he moved around and had limited access to real affection. A not-so-pretty childhood is bound to impact one's psyche, and viewers are yet to witness the intensity of it.

Like his father, he cannot stand social injustices, which is why he decided to save Ethan, the school's punching bag, from being catfished by bullies. When confronted, he held one of them tightly in his grip, refusing to let go until the fight was broken up by onlookers.

Is Harrison a character viewers need to watch out for?

It takes a lot for a teenager to track his father down to a sleepy town. Harrison seems to have done it without breaking a sweat. Now, he seems fine adjusting to the new setting.

One school incident aside, what may have concerned Dexter: New Blood viewers is the fact that he didn't bat an eyelid or show any signs of shock when Ethan gave him a little peek into his sketchbook. In it, he had drawn bloody figures of those who tortured and pranked him over the years.

Alcott's wry smile and cold exterior added to the horror of the scene while making it slightly evident that he may have borrowed a quality or two from his father Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall).

Dexter: New Blood's Smoke Signals is easily the most promising episode of the season. The Showtime thriller brings with it some much-needed pace in the narrative.

With Jim struggling to connect with Harrison and authorities sinking their teeth into Matt Caldwell's investigation, Dexter: New Blood episode 3 has surely set an interesting premise for the coming weeks.

