'Dexter: New Blood'- Jim Lindsay waddles nervously between being a rusty killer and guilty parent

Jim Lindsay (Michael C. Hall) may have veered away from a life of killing, but the past catches up in Dexter: New Blood. After a decade of building a life in Iron Lake, he's jolted back into reality as his son Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) returns to rattle him up in the worst way possible.

In Dexter: New Blood's Smoke Signals, Jim is a sweaty mess in his parka, trousers and boots. Town cops have relaunched an investigation into Matt Caldwell's disappearance and it's not looking good for Jim, who appears to have gotten rusty over the past decade.

Does Jim Lindsay need to drop the act in Dexter: New Blood?

Hall channels Jim's nervous energy to perfection with a lip twitch and a fearful expression, all blended seamlessly, showing that the renewed character is a pale shadow of itself.

For someone who has been a cold-blooded killer for the better part of his life, he sure is panicky. The new Dexter Morgan, aka Jim, scares easy and is unsure about his methods.

As authorities dig deeper into the case, Jim's inner voice pushes him to cover his tracks even more. This leads him to the thick of the forest where he finds a cave, giving him hope that if he buried Matt there he would not get caught.

Smoke Signals, however, is not just about Lindsay picking up the pieces of a life that he put away for good. It also focuses a good deal on his non-existent relationship with Harrison.

Between being a rusty killer and a guilty parent, Jim is exhausted and starting to have second thoughts about his skills as a murderer. Even though it's only the third episode of Dexter: New Blood, the pace is remarkable.

Is it really the end of Matt?

Dexter: New Blood's latest episode ends with a twist. After shoving the remains of Matt's body into a brick kiln of sorts, Jim is confident that the worst is over. But on his way back he meets Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) who surprises him with new information. The father-son duo apparently FaceTimed.

What does this mean for Jim? Viewers will find out when Dexter: New Blood Episode 4 airs on November 28, Sunday on Showtime at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Edited by Siddharth Satish