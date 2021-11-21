'Dexter: New Blood' preview - "Smoke Signals" show the way ahead

Dexter: New Blood, the continuation of the very popular crime drama, Dexter, will air its third episode, titled "Smoke Signals," on November 21.

In the promo for the third episode of Dexter: New Blood, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) tries to reconnect with his son Harrisson Morgan (Jack Alcott). But the effort is complicated by the town's on-going criminal investigation, as Dexter, too, is part of that.

Harrisson manages to track down father, and while things have not been breezy, Dexter has plans to make up for it. Harrisson's arrival has changed the dynamic, which was expected.

The upcoming episode of Dexter: New Blood will see Harrison enrolled in a local school and Dexter displeased with the on-going investigation.

What to expect from the upcoming "Smoke Signals" episode

In the next episode, we will see Dexter trying really hard to be there for his son and making ammends for the past. Harrison, who is now enrolled in the local school, will be seen impressing the teachers and classmates with his skills, especially in the wrestling team.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the "missing" boy will continue, much to the displeasure of Dexter. The other serial killer's story may also surface, which has so far only been teased.

'Dexter: New Blood': The story so far

Dexter: New Blood resumes the story of Dexter Morgan 10 years from the events of the final season of the original run of the show. Dexter, now under the new identity of Jim Lindsay, lives in upstate New York and follows a strict routine to control his homicidal urges.

However, this gets interrupted by the arrival of his son, Harrisson, with whom things have not been great. Additionally, a local boy really pushes Dexter back to his original serial killer routine. So far, he has hidden his first murder in a decade really well.

The series also teases another alternate serial killer storyline that is really intriguing at this point. Not much has been shown or announced about this.

Dexter's first murder on the show was a treat for fans as they came together to reminisce about the original show on various social media platforms.

Matt Serafini @MattFini FANTASTIC episode of #Dexter ! Having Jennifer Carpenter around as a hostile manifestation of his consciousness is an inspired direction and the way she embraces the part is so fun to watch. Loving this revival. FANTASTIC episode of #Dexter! Having Jennifer Carpenter around as a hostile manifestation of his consciousness is an inspired direction and the way she embraces the part is so fun to watch. Loving this revival.

Diana @NctImpcrtant



#Dexter #Hannibal @SHO_Dexter @NBCHannibal .



Michael C Hall & Mads Mikkelsen ||• that could be of the best crossover ever made.Michael C Hall & Mads Mikkelsen ||• that could be of the best crossover ever made.#Dexter #Hannibal @SHO_Dexter @NBCHannibal .Michael C Hall & Mads Mikkelsen https://t.co/FzVPOMAoMN

Talking Dexter @Dexter_NewBlood



#Dexter It's scientifically proven that an episode where Dexter kills somebody is a better episode, so I very much hope to see another iconic Kill Room in exactly 5 hours. 🔪🩸 #Dexter NewBlood It's scientifically proven that an episode where Dexter kills somebody is a better episode, so I very much hope to see another iconic Kill Room in exactly 5 hours. 🔪🩸#Dexter #DexterNewBlood https://t.co/dAmJb6mbHq

The series has been really intriguing so far, in a way making up for the slower and harder to engage finale of the original run.

To find out, continue watching Dexter: New Blood on Showtime. The next episode, Smoke Signals, is set to release today, November 21, 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan