"The director 'thinks'???? Wow okay": Fans slam Secret Invasion director Ali Selim after latest revelation

Secret Invasion ended its season earlier this week but left behind many important questions for the future of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Of course, this new series was supposed to rejuvenate prime Marvel but did not manage to find the success it perhaps expected. The finale of the show revealed some major twists, including one that could not only affect the future of the franchise but also the past (spoiler alert).

The final of the show revealed that James Rhodes, aka Rhodey/War Machine, was replaced by a Skrull. This plot point seems to be quite interesting, but a recent comment from director Ali Selim shook things up just a bit more. The director revealed that Rhodey has been a Skrull since Captain America: Civil War, which would mean that the Skrull Rhodey was the one we saw in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Not only has this propelled fans to find a few inconsistencies in the story so far but many were also livid about Ali Selim's tone in the interview, where he seemed unsure when the exchange took place.

"Clearly didn't do his homework": Fans left fuming over director Ali Selim's latest inconsistencies in Secret Invasion

Over the past decade, Marvel has arguably been the most beloved franchise, however, it has declined somewhat since Avengers: Endgame, with fans often disappointed with its latest works.

Director Ali Selim's unsure comments about the big reveal in Secret Invasion, combined with the reluctance of Marvel's execs to comment on the development clearly, led fans to charge the studio and point out the flaws.

In all likelihood, this would be cleared up in the future installments from MCU, but it will still leave a bad taste in fans' mouths. After the critical failure of Secret Invasion, fans will have to wait to see a show or film that brings back Marvel's glory days.

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.