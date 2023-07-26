Secret Invasion Finale: 5 predictions that can shake the Marvel Universe

As we stand on the precipice of the Secret Invasion finale, a Disney+ original, fan conjectures are building to a fever pitch. The climactic penultimate episode has already set the stage for an intense finale, with Gravik pursuing the Harvest – a vial containing the DNA of numerous Avengers – to augment his Super Skrull program.

A potentially catastrophic global crisis is brewing, thanks to a Skrull impersonating James Rhodes. This double agent convinced the U.S. President to launch an assault on the shape-shifter base in Russia, a move that could possibly plunge the world into a third World War.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

Secret Invasion finale: 5 explosive twists that may leave fans astounded

1) The real James Rhodes returns

One of the most significant twists in Secret Invasion was Don Cheadle's James Rhodes being replaced by the Skrull Raava. However, by the end of the Disney+ series, predictions suggest the authentic Rhodes, aka War Machine, will be liberated and returned to action.

Cheadle has hinted that the series will set the stage for his forthcoming MCU standalone film, Armor Wars. The finale will likely tease this project, although it's uncertain if Rhodes will don his Stark suit again.

Furthermore, viewers may gain insight into when a Skrull replaced Rhodes. Did it occur after Iron Man's Avengers: Endgame funeral, post his severe injury in Captain America: Civil War, or has the armored Avenger been a Skrull all along? Answers are expected in the finale.

2) Fury's mysterious phone call

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Catch up on the first five episodes of Marvel Studios’ No one messes with Fury.Catch up on the first five episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion before the epic finale begins streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wYImcQStpb

The latest Secret Invasion cliffhanger involved Nick Fury making a cryptic phone call after obtaining the Harvest. The call, directed at an unknown party, left fans speculating about the person's identity on the other end.

Possible candidates include Emilia Clarke's G'iah, Charlayne Woodard's Priscilla Fury, and O-T Fagbenle's Rick Mason, who surprised viewers with a cameo in the previous episode.

However, the series may be preparing to reveal a stunning twist, bringing a supposedly dead character, like Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, or his wife Soren, back to life. Given the promises of surprising twists in the show, one of these characters might return, defying their apparent demise at the hands of Gravik.

3) President Ritson's fate

Dermot Mulroney's President Ritson, a new addition to the MCU in Secret Invasion, has been heavily influenced by Gravik's forces. Even though there's no evidence to suggest that he's a Skrull, he's been manipulated by Skrull Rhodey, his closest confidant. Whether World War III can be prevented, the clock appears to be ticking on Ritson's presidency.

To set the stage for Thunderbolt Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, to become President in next summer's Captain America: Brave New World, Ritson must exit office via death, impeachment, election loss, or resignation. The Secret Invasion finale could precipitate Ritson's downfall, clearing the path for Ross' rise to power.

4) Finding a home for the Skrulls and Nick Fury's comeback

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theaters November 10. This fall, #TheMarvels take flight.Watch the brand-new trailer, and don’t miss Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel’s cosmic team-up, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/VSFb7oR9Xa

Even if Nick Fury thwarts Gravik's nefarious plan, the question of finding a new home for the Skrulls after the annihilation of Skrullos remains. Fury could find common ground with Gravik to assist the Skrulls, a plot point that may feature in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, where Nick Fury reappears.

The trailer for The Marvels confirmed Fury's return as the head of the SABER Space Station. Despite being initially ousted in Secret Invasion, Fury will reassume his role, as indicated by his return to his classic look in the penultimate episode. Viewers can look forward to seeing a more familiar version of the superspy in the finale.

5) Valentina's role and the Harvest

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' CIA director Valentina, having appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, could logically make an appearance in Secret Invasion, especially given her rumored role in the upcoming Thunderbolts.

Rumors are circulating that Valentina might be behind the creation of Sentry, a new hero whom Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead could potentially play. With its DNA mix of all the Avengers, the Harvest could be the perfect tool for Valentina to create one of the most powerful superheroes in MCU history.

The grand finale of Secret Invasion will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 26. Tune in to see if these bold predictions hold true.