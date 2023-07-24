Secret Invasion: Why did Fury gather the DNA of all the Avengers? The purpose of the Harvest explained

In the latest chapter of Marvel's Secret Invasion, a diabolical plot comes to light - the Harvest. This operation involves the creation of a mysterious serum by Nick Fury and a group of Skrulls, drawing on the DNA of various Marvel superheroes.

The scheme, driven by the character Gravik, seems destined to give him a significant advantage in his mission to conquer Earth.

The groundwork for the Harvest was laid in Avengers: Endgame, during the iconic confrontation between Earth's heroes and Thanos.

The battlefield, steeped in the blood and sweat of superheroes, provided the perfect opportunity for Fury to harvest the DNA of the Avengers.

Unbeknownst to many, Fury had dispatched Skrulls to collect the scattered superhero blood. Consequently, Fury now possesses the DNA of nearly every superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The collected samples were eventually distilled into a single serum, the Harvest. However, unbeknownst to Fury, Gravik, one of the Skrulls sent to collect the DNA, now seeks the serum to acquire all the Avenger-grade superpowers, potentially transforming him into an undefeatable force.

The rationale behind the Harvest in Secret Invasion

Connecting the dots: Understanding the elusive rationale behind Secret Invasion's Harvest (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the aftermath of widespread calamity, where half of Earth's population disappeared for five years, Nick Fury, himself a victim of the snap, has been changed by his experiences.

After years of relentless efforts to protect Earth, the emotionally shaken Fury may have been intrigued by the idea of a DNA harvest.

The specific motivations behind the creation of the Harvest are yet to be revealed in Secret Invasion, but it could be seen as a contingency plan if Earth's heroes were to fall or disappear. The DNA could be used to forge new heroes to safeguard the planet.

However, this could be another case of good intentions leading to devastating outcomes, as seen with Tony Stark's creation of Ultron. The question remains: Will Fury's Harvest inadvertently give Gravik the advantage?

The Avengers' DNA and the introduction of the MCU's most powerful hero

Secret Invasion's game-changer: The Harvest and the arrival of a powerhouse hero (Image via Marvel Comics)

Fury's actions in the fifth episode of Secret Invasion might have laid the groundwork for the introduction of a major hero in the MCU's Phase 5.

This hero's potential origin story could be intertwined with the Harvest, particularly if the DNA collection leads to introducing a powerful character in the rumored Thunderbolts cast.

The fifth episode, Harvest, unveiled significant advancements in the Skrull rebellion's plan to take over Earth. Gravik is willing to risk his people, revealing his Russian base, New Skrullos, to President Ritson, pushing Fury into compliance with Gravik's demands to prevent harm to innocent Skrulls and humans. This leads to the unveiling of the Harvest.

The Harvest, a collection of the Avengers' DNA, could give birth to the Sentry, a rumored character in 2024's Thunderbolts. This character, Robert Reynolds, a regular man in Marvel Comics who suddenly remembers his past as a superhero, could be created using the Harvest.

This Secret Invasion theory suggests that Valentina, the Thunderbolt's benefactor, could engineer the Sentry using the Avengers' DNA.

The Sentry's introduction into the MCU through the Harvest could potentially lead to the creation of the franchise's most powerful hero, possessing a terrifying power level.

This new origin story for the Sentry could well be played out in the upcoming Thunderbolts, fitting neatly into the storyline while teasing the audience with one of the MCU's most anticipated rumored heroes.

Fury's DNA Harvest could have profound implications for the future of the MCU, shaping the narrative of the upcoming Phase 5.

Secret Invasion episode 6 debuts on July 26, 2023, on Disney+.