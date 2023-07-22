Director Ali Selim hints at major plot twist in Disney+'s Secret Invasion's finale

In what could be considered a thrilling slip of the tongue, Ali Selim, the director spearheading Secret Invasion, appears to have given away the crux of the grand finale's plot twist.

As the latest entrant to Disney+'s cache, the MCU's gripping espionage thriller is teetering on the edge of its season finale. The six-part visual narrative series explores the character of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who is tasked with halting an alien Skrull invasion threatening Earth.

Until now, the series has somewhat played it safe, adhering to a well-trodden path with plot twists that fell short of creating the intended ripples. However, the intrigue surrounding the Disney+ series is far from over.

Bearing the promise of "unprecedented twists and turns," the finale is primed to unleash a shocker, potentially turning the series on its head while underlining the sheer unpredictability of the Secret Invasion universe.

Potential reconciliation in Secret Invasion's finale teased by Director Ali Selim

Disney+ series finale: A game-changing revelation from Director Ali Selim (Image via Sportskeeda)

A key plot twist of the Secret Invasion's final episode seems to have been inadvertently disclosed by Ali Selim. TVLine asked the director how the series' conclusion would stack up against the "standard Marvel series CGI slugfest."

Selim responded that he couldn't spill the beans but gave a subtle hint that the story was "less about Nick Fury's triumph over Gravik" and "more about Nick Fury's reconciliation with Gravik." He said:

"I can't give it away. The thing that I love about this [show] is that the story is less about Nick Fury vanquishing Gravik and is more about Nick Fury reconciling with Gravik."

This is the inaugural hint of a potential reconciliation between Nick Fury and Kingsley Ben-Adir's Skrull antagonist, deviating from the anticipated narrative direction.

While it seems apparent that Samuel L. Jackson's Marvel protagonist will confront Gravik, as per released footage, a specific shot depicts Nick Fury with raised hands, possibly hinting at the crucial moment Selim referred to.

The unforeseen outcome: Gravik's potential redemption in Secret Invasion's finale

Gravik, the Skrull antagonist, faces an unforeseen outcome in the finale of the Marvel series (Image via Marvel Studios)

Given the series' trajectory so far, it was anticipated that Secret Invasion would conclude with the downfall of Kingsley Ben-Adir's character, Gravik, as his Skrull invasion plan is thwarted. However, the hint of "reconciliation" might tilt the scales.

If it turns out that Nick Fury does not defeat Gravik in the much-hyped finale - dubbed "incredibly good" by Jackson himself - Ben-Adir's character may evolve into an essential asset for future MCU projects.

Even though the Disney+ series has received a lukewarm response, Ben-Adir has stood out with his performance and would be an asset if retained in the franchise. Let a promising actor of his caliber make a fleeting appearance without fully showcasing his potential would be a missed opportunity.

While this plot twist might surprise fans, Fury and Gravik's decision to reach a consensus rather than deadly combat might be a wise narrative move. Even if reconciliation is on the cards, it's uncertain whether Gravik will survive the finale of Secret Invasion. However, it would be a strategic move on Marvel Studios' part to keep his character alive.

Secret Invasion's highly anticipated finale will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.