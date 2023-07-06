Captain America: Brave New World cast teases Harrison Ford's Red Hulk transformation

The leading cast of the upcoming movie Captain America: Brave New World shared a cleverly cryptic response to the rumors that Harrison Ford might morph into Red Hulk in the forthcoming blockbuster.

Marvel Studios made a headline recently with the renaming of Captain America 4 from New World Order to Brave New World. The studio released a behind-the-scenes image featuring Ford and Anthony Mackie alongside this revelation. The image became a hot topic of discussion when fans noticed Ford's ripped pants in the scene.

Since Ford took on the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt, fans have anticipated that a transformation into the Red Hulk might be imminent. When asked about this, Ford coyly stated that it "may or may not" happen in the 2024 MCU mega-hit.

Anthony Mackie's behind-the-scenes anecdote raises eyebrows about Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

Behind the Curtain: Anthony Mackie's eyebrow-raising story adds an air of mystery to the Red Hulk speculation in Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie, Captain America: Brave New World star, humorously responded to questions about Ford's potential transformation into the Red Hulk for the upcoming movie.

When Comicbook.com probed him on the matter, Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson, jested that Ford had "lost his luggage" during his journey to Atlanta, leading him to borrow a pair of Mackie's work pants.

“See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don’t know this… This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard," he said.

ScreenTime @screentime Anthony Mackie claims that Harrison Ford’s ripped pants in the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ set image has nothing to do with Red Hulk.



”He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard.” Anthony Mackie claims that Harrison Ford’s ripped pants in the ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ set image has nothing to do with Red Hulk.”He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard.” https://t.co/yv8F0DY6tg

"Harrison, he’s a curmudgeon, so he goes, ‘Anthony, just give me the damned pants.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’ So that’s all that was. He just needed some pants,” he added.

Whispers of World War Hulk: Could Harrison Ford's involvement extend beyond Captain America 4?

Harrison Ford's MCU Destiny: Could World War Hulk be on the horizon? (Image via Marvel Comics)

Thunderbolt Ross, a character firmly established within the Marvel universe since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, is now portrayed by veteran actor Harrison Ford.

Given Ford's reputation, Marvel Studios would not have cast him unless they had a substantial narrative arc in mind for the character within the MCU. The perfect plot development, many speculate, could be Thunderbolt Ross' transformation into the formidable Red Hulk.

The anticipation builds as Marvel Studios remains tight-lipped regarding the potential emergence of the Red Hulk in the upcoming film. Fans and critics are left speculating whether this pivotal character exists in the film.

However, if Red Hulk is slated to make an appearance, it would be fitting for such a character to be dramatically unveiled in a movie trailer, amplifying the suspense and thrill.

The mystery extends beyond the upcoming Captain America 4. What does the future hold for Thunderbolt Ross after the movie's conclusion?

Given Thunderbolt Ross' established history with the Thunderbolts, he could seamlessly transition into a pivotal role within that team. Meanwhile, whispers circulate about Harrison Ford's possible secret involvement in the widely speculated yet unconfirmed World War Hulk film. As always, Marvel keeps fans guessing while they anxiously await official word.

Captain America 4 is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes