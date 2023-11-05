"Digital fentanyl": GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher accuses CCP-monitored TikTok of brainwashing American youth against Jews

Republican lawmaker Mike Gallagher has claimed that popular social media app TikTok is responsible for the rise of antisemitic content among American teenagers. Gallagher, the representative from Wisconsin, called TikTok ‘Digital Fentanyl,’ implying that America’s youth was addicted to the app.

He further blamed the Chinese-owned social media app for being the reason that 51% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 believe that Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel was justified, according to a Harvard University/Harris poll.

He also said that TikTok was the reason young Americans supported Hamas.

"The hate we're seeing spewed against Jewish Americans on TikTok should remind us of the basic facts: And the fact is that this app, which increasingly young Americans get their news from this app, this is the source of news and could become the dominant news platform in America, is controlled by a Chinese company that is at the behest of the Chinese Communist Party."

Eitan Bernath, a Jewish social media influencer, has demanded action from social media companies. He claims there has been a rise of antisemitic content on TikTok ever since the Hamas attack on Israel. It’s worth noting that several other Jewish influencers and Hollywood stars, like Amy Schumer, have signed an open letter to TikTok that in part alleges the social media app is “not safe for Jewish users.”

Mike Gallagher claimed that TikTok's algorithm is exquisitely tuned to prioritize polarizing outrage

In his article he wrote for The Free Press, Mike Gallagher claims that-

"The application’s algorithm is exquisitely tuned to prioritize polarizing outrage and addictive, brain-numbing nonsense (at best), and dangerous propaganda (at worst). Put differently, ByteDance and the CCP have decided that China’s children get spinach, and America’s get digital fentanyl."

Mike Gallagher called on Congress to deal with this problem by banning TikTok.

“So long as TikTok—and control of its algorithm—remain in the grip of the Chinese Communist Party, we are ceding the ability to censor Americans’ speech to a foreign adversary.”

Axios report shows the views of content posted on TikTok on Palestine and Israel

An Axios report points out that data from TikTok’s creator center shows that there have been nearly four times the number of views to TikTok posts using the hashtag #StandwithPalestine globally compared to posts using the hashtag #StandwithIsrael in the past two weeks.

TikTok, in response to an inquiry from America Reports, has released a statement stating that they have taken-

“important steps to protect our community and prevent the spread of hate, and we appreciate ongoing, honest dialogue and feedback as we continually work to strengthen these protections.”

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed support for Israel and said that the country deserves to defend itself from attacks from Hamas militants to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens.

Rep. Mike Gallagher said that while President Biden's rhetoric on the conflict has been appropriate, he cautioned that the left must be wary about letting its more radical wing speak out or demonstrate in support of Hamas.