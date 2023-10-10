"I stand with Israel" - Floyd Mayweather pens powerful message on ongoing war; earns support from ex-UFC star

Floyd Mayweather recently took to social media and shared a powerful message on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

The increasing violence between Israel and Palestine recently took a horrific turn as rockets were launched from Gaza into Israel. The Palestinian militant group Hamas took responsibility for the assault on Israel and boldly stated that their members had fired over 5,000 rockets.

Reacting to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to share a powerful message, writing:

"I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind!"

Floyd Mayweather's comments on the situation earned support from former UFC star Mike Perry, who took to Twitter and spoke about how innocent kids are losing their lives amidst the conflict. He said:

"I have been scrolling to find out more about this, all I see are innocent kids dying on both sides, after reading what @FloydMayweather wrote I felt like this was the one to share because he describes how hamas are terrorists and not necessarily Palestine. God bless"

Expand Tweet

Floyd Mayweather recently parted ways with coach Geral Tucker

After retiring from professional boxing in 2017, 'Money' has competed in a number of exhibition fights. Coaching him for such fights was his head trainer Gerald Tucker. However, Tucker and Mayweather have now parted ways.

According to Gerald Tucker, he decided to walk away because of financial disagreements with Floyd Mayweather. In an Instagram post, Tucker revealed that following their fight with John Gotti III, he wasn't paid as much as he deserved. The coach even stated that he attempted to have a private conversation with Mayweather regarding the same, however, it led nowhere.