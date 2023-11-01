"You supported Hamas doing it" - Ali Abdelaziz gets flamed for incorrectly phrasing criticism aimed at Jordan Peterson and Gaza killings

Ali Abdelaziz recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out psychologist and author, Jordan Peterson, for a recent tweet he had made.

Peterson tagged Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter and told him to "give them hell." This was presumably aimed at the Hamas group and not the innocent civilians that have suffered as a result of the military actions of both Hamas and Israel.

In an interview, Peterson clarified his comments, but in a somewhat vague manner. He said that his biggest regret was "burning" some of the connections he had made with his Muslim audience.

The tweet, however, was misconstrued by Ali Abdelaziz as an attack on the Palestinian people. He took to X and wrote:

"This guy is a coward, nobody should condemn the killings of women and children in any race or any religion"

Abdelaziz possibly made a grammatical error, as he said "condemn," when he presumably meant condone. For this tweet, Abdelaziz received a lot of backlash on Twitter/X.

One user, @3DivisionChamp wrote:

"You supported Hamas doing it"

@Boogerbeard1 took note of the error, which in this case completely changed the intended meaning, saying:

"Ali, respectfully I believe you may have phrased this incorrectly."

@FightDoctor said:

"He is a coward. Own him Ali"

@SirJonas also added:

"You might want to delete this one chief"

@ibbydassantos also took note of the error and corrected Abdelaziz, saying:

"Typo Ali...condone*"

@L1VERP88L urged Abelaziz to take another look at his statement, saying:

"Read it again please"

Ali Abdelaziz expresses support for Donald Trump, says Israel-Gaza war would 'end in a week'

The Dominance MMA CEO also expressed his political opinions on Twitter, and did not shy away from speaking his mind. He wrote:

"If Donald Trump become US president the war in Ukraine and Gaza will be finished in a week , wake up people"

While it's unclear as to what exactly his reasoning for his claims are, Abdelaziz left no doubts as to who he is backing. He also tagged Richard Grenell, a member of the Republican party and former acting director of the United States Intelligence.