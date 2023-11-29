“Who let Travis sign into the Taylor nation account”: Folklore typo in Taylor Swift’s New Eras Tour trailer sparks memefest online

Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour movie trailer has stirred conversation, though not for the usual reasons. On Monday, November 27, a minor hiccup occurred as the trailer made its way to two verified accounts linked to the global superstar. Fans were quick to notice a spelling slip in the teaser, making an unexpected dose of laughter for the Swifties.

This teaser drop followed Swift's announcement that her hit concert film would be on-demand starting December 13, marking her 34th birthday. The trailer, featuring lively shots of Swift's on-stage performances, showcased the names of her 10 studio albums. However, in the glinting letters, eagle-eyed fans caught a lighthearted misspelling, adding a touch of playful humor to the anticipation.

In a quirky turn of events, Swift's Grammy-winning 2020 album, "Folklore," was mistakenly spelled as "Fokelore" in the trailer.

One fan reacted to this whole situation by sharing 'Who let Travis sign into the Taylor nation account".

The close resemblance led fans to jokingly attribute the spelling error to Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs Kelce recently went viral when old tweets resurfaced online, revealing his penchant for humorously misspelled words.

Despite the minor mishap, excitement continues to build for the Eras Tour movie, promising fans a front-row seat to Taylor Swift's electrifying performances.

Taylor Swift fans shared their funny reactions to misspelling the album title as "Fokelore" in the Eras tour trailer

Taylor Swift fans couldn't help but chuckle at the misspelling of her "Folklore" album in the Eras Tour trailer. The amusing mix-up prompted playful reactions from Swifties, who jokingly pointed fingers at Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, and Swift's boyfriend.

Travis Kelce had previously gone viral for his old tweets featuring hilariously misspelled words. The good-natured banter among fans added a lighthearted touch to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming on-demand release of Taylor Swift's blockbuster concert film.

Fans took to X to share their reaction, one fan reacted by saying, 'who let Travis edit the video?' Another fan reacted that Travis probably spells 'folklore' as 'fokelore'. While one fan reacted that she never heard of anyone named 'fokelore'.

The meme fest online made for light-hearted moments for the Swifties. Despite that, the singer is also set to release her Eras tour movie on streaming platforms soon. Fans are excited by this announcement from pop icon Taylor Swift, as her much-awaited Eras Tour Concert Film is set to stream on December 13, 2023 – coinciding with her birthday. Swift personally shared this revelation on Monday, November 27, across her various social media channels.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for rent on popular streaming platforms, including Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube.