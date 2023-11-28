Where to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie online? Release date and all you need to know

Pop sensation Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced that her highly anticipated Eras Tour Concert Film will be available for streaming starting December 13, 2023, which is also her birthday. The announcement was made by Swift herself on Monday, November 27, via her social media platforms. She expressed her excitement about the unique birthday celebration with her fans and said:

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!”

The announcement follows the conclusion of the South American leg of the Eras Tour in São Paulo, Brazil.

The film, titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour promises to be an extended version of Swift's iconic live performances, featuring three additional songs – Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live. Fans can expect a cinematic experience that captures the essence of the star's transformative journey through various musical eras.

When and where to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie online?

The Eras Tour concert movie by Taylor Swift is set to hit various streaming platforms on December 13, coinciding with the singer's 34th birthday. The expanded edition of the movie, featuring bonus tracks like Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live, will be accessible for on-demand rental in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be available for rent on popular streaming platforms, including Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube in the United States, and Canada, on December 13. Details about its release in additional countries will be announced at a later date.

Taylor Swift recently completed the South American leg of the Eras Tour. Now, with the concert movie set to reach viewers across the globe, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to relive the magic of The Eras Tour from the comfort of their homes. The fact that the film is set to release online on Swift's 34th birthday adds an extra layer of excitement to this special event.

Presently, the Eras Tour movie is exclusively screening in theaters, and as of now, there is no indication from either Swift or AMC about its availability on streaming services before December 13.

As the countdown to December 13 begins, Swifties around the world are gearing up to stream The Eras Tour movie online. For more information, fans can follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news.

Taylor Swift fans are also excited about the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). However, they were left disappointed as the 33-year-old singer did not confirm the release, despite various hints.

Throughout her tour, Swift performed all the tracks from her sixth studio album, Reputation, excluding I Did Something Bad. Ahead of the final show of the year, fans speculated that she would sing the much-loved track and announced the highly-anticipated re-recorded version of Reputation.

Swifties are now eager to receive an official confirmation about Reputation (Taylor's Version).