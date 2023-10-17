South American Men's Championships 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Argentina will host the 18th edition of the South American Men's Championships which will be held from October 18 to October 21, 2023. Argentina clinched their 11th title in the 2022 edition after a thrilling showdown against Brazil, who hosted the tournament.

Brazil's Kalid Salman emerged as the top run-scorer, leaving spectators in awe of his batting brilliance. Meanwhile, the dynamic bowling duo of Yasar Haroon and Ruann van der Merwe dominated the wickets leaderboard.

Fast forward to this year, and the cricketing arena is set for an epic T20 tournament, featuring eight teams. Group A includes Argentina, Chile, Mexico, and Peru, while Group B is comprised of Brazil, Colombia, Panama, and Uruguay.

Three grounds of St. George's College in Quilmes will host the upcoming tournament.

The top two teams from each group will secure their spot in the semi-finals. Teams ranked third and fourth in their respective groups will face each other in 5th place and 7th place play-offs.

The semi-final losers will compete in the 3rd place play-offs, while the winners march on to the grand final on October 21, 2023.

South American Men's Championships 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, October 18

Match 1 - Brazil vs Uruguay, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 6:30 pm

Match 2 - Argentina vs Peru, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 6:30 pm

Match 3 - Chile vs Mexico, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Match 4 - Colombia vs Panama, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Thursday, October 19

Match 5 - Brazil vs Panama, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 6:30 pm

Match 6 - Colombia vs Uruguay, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 6:30 pm

Match 7 - Argentina vs Mexico, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Match 8 - Chile vs Peru, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes, - 11:00 pm

Friday, October 20

Match 9 - Panama vs Uruguay, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Match 10 - Brazil vs Colombia, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 6:30 pm

Match 11 - Argentina vs Chile, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Match 12 - Mexico vs Peru, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

Saturday, October 21

TBC vs TBC, Semi-Final, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 06:30 pm

TBC vs TBC, Semi-Final, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 06:30 pm

TBC vs TBC, 7th place play-off, St. George's College Ground 3, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

TBC vs TBC, 5th place play-off, St. George's College Ground 3, Quilmes - 06:30 pm

TBC vs TBC, 3rd place play-off, St. George's College Ground 2, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

TBC vs TBC, Final, St. George's College Ground 1, Quilmes - 11:00 pm

South American Men's Championships 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming & Telecast: N/A

South American Men's Championships 2023: Full Squads

Argentina

N/A

Brazil

N/A

Chile

Alexander Carthew (C), Alfredo Valdes Puentes, Edward Taylor, Eduardo Leal, Guillermo Contreras, Ignacio Miranda, Amit Uniyal, Anthony Glynn Roe, Benjamin Constanzo,John Bartlett, Joseph Head, Mario Ovalle, Jack Inglis, James Miley, Nelson Aburto, Michael Espinozaand Simon Shalders

Colombia

Paul Reid (C), Dian Perera (VC), Phil Konecny, Laurel Parks, Chris Price, Haran Manimaran, Ollie Barnes, Thomas Donegan, Saalim Guzman, Karthik Radhakrishnan, Srinivasan Seshadri, Pravin Shamdasani, Niroshan Sirisena, Satnam Sandhu, Anshul Sehrawat, Jean Paul Wood

Mexico

Tarun Sharma (C), Shantanu Kaveri, Praveen Krishnan, Kaushal Ahuja, Shoaib Golra, Puneet Arora, Pratik Singh, Shashikant Hirugade, Seetharam G, Mukesh Singh, Luis Hermida, Harprit Singh, Bhargav Miriyala

Peru

N/A

Panama

Yusuf Akalwaya, Yahya Bawa, Bhavik Ahir, Ronit Ahir, Akashkumar Ahir, Faizal Salehji, Ahmad Bhaiyat, Divyesh Kapadiya, Malavkumar Ahir, Mumammad Sarkar, Breeze Ahir, Khandubhau Ahir, Jaimin Ahir, Yusuf Kara, Smith Ahir.

Uruguay

Ravindra B (C), Boopathy Ravi, Dhanush Raj, Soham Gupta, Avijit Mukherjee, Bharath Kumar, Himanshu Pundhir, Ali Abbas, Anand Sasidharan, Karan K, Paneer Saravanan, Sunil Kumar, Yash Sharma, Rashin Raj, Subrat Kumar.