Fans criticise Taylor Swift’s hairstyle for the Grammys 2024 red carpet: “Hair is a major fail”

Taylor Swift, renowned for top-hitting charts and fashion choices, faced heavy criticism on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys for her hairstyle. At the event, she won an award for Best Album—Midnights. Rocking a bold red lip and an amazing white evening gown from Schiaparelli, Swift exuded confidence and charisma.

However, her hairstyle became a point of contention, drawing unfavorable reviews from her fans and critics alike. Despite her mostly spot-on sense of style, many deemed her hair choice a major misstep.

One of the users on the X platform even said that "hair is a major fail." The social media platforms were flooded with such responses to her hair choice. While Taylor Swift is known for her impeccable fashion sense and stylish hairstyles at events, this particular hairstyle failed to connect with her fans.

"Her hair is so disappointing and childish": Fans were unhappy with Taylor Swift's hairstyle for Grammys 2024

Taylor Swift's hairstyle at the Grammys 2024 didn't go unnoticed by her fans, who took to social media to express their opinions. Many fans expressed disappointment, considering her hairstyle a major failure compared to her earlier Grammy looks.

The Lover singer opted for a side-swept hairstyle with bangs covering her forehead at the Grammys 2024. Additionally, she braided her hair on the sides. However, this hairstyle left many of her fans feeling perplexed. One user on the X platform said,

"So agree, her hair is always so disappointing and childish!"

At the Grammys 2024, the singer wore a white strapless gown with her usual bold red lip that looked elegant and gorgeous. However, her hairstyle drew mixed reactions, with some of her fans feeling it didn't complement her overall attire. Compared to her previous year's look, some found it to be rather childish and weird.

The focus of the criticism was primarily on Taylor Swift's hairstyle. Some fans thought she lacked her usual elegance and style. At the same time, others pointed out certain aspects of her hairstyle that looked less appealing.

Taylor Swift, known for her dynamic and ever-evolving hairstyles, left several fans disappointed this time. Social media platforms were abuzz with comments criticizing her appearance, especially focusing on her hairstyle.

The Grammys 2024 red carpet showcased multiple hairstyles, with many celebrities drawing appreciation for their unique hairstyles. From Dua Lipa stunning in a metallic silver Courreges gown paired with vibrant red waves to Victoria Monét, the winner of the Best R&B Album award, rocking piece-y bangs on a sleek updo, the event displayed a range of hairstyles that are worth experimenting with.