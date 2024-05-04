Who is Taylor Swift’s best friend? Everything to know about Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift's song Fifteen from her 2008 album Fearless references a "redhead named Abigail," who is the singer's real-life best friend Abigail Anderson. Swift and Anderson met when they were actually fifteen on the first day of their English class at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee. On multiple occasions, Swift has said that the two are inseparable.

Abigail was Taylor's date at the Grammys and was also a part of her Miss Americana documentary, apart from featuring in many of her music videos. She has been a source of constant support for Taylor Swift throughout her career.

Abigail also showered Taylor with love and support in 2019 following the release of her seventh studio album Lover. In an Instagram post, Abigail wrote about how proud she was of her friend of 15 years and noted that she was "inspired by everything that is you."

"15 years of knowing you and watching you grow, both as a human and an artist, I can honestly say I’ve never been more proud to call you my friend. I am completely inspired by everything that is you," Abigail worte on Instagram.

Taylor Swift had told Oprah in a 2009 interview that the song Fifteen was inspired by Abigail Anderson. She also attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Nashville on May 6, 2023.

Abigail Anderson met Taylor Swift in high school

Taylor Swift appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009 and spoke about how she and Abigail Anderson became friends. She said that the two met on the first day of school at Hendersonville High School when they were fifteen. The singer told Oprah that the two sat together in English class and that since then, their friendship has been unbreakable.

Abigail Anderson was a champion swimmer when she was still in Hendersonville High and was the school's Swimmer of the Year for four years. After high school, Abigail went to the University of Kansas on a swimming scholarship. She scored 77 points for her college team at the 2011 Big 12 Championships in her sophomore year.

In her 2009 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Taylor also revealed that the two friends were "living out their dreams," according to a report by People Magazine.

"She [Abigail Anderson] wanted to be a swimmer and go off on a college scholarship for swimming and I wanted to be a singer. Now she’s off at Kansas on a swimming scholarship and I’m singing," Swift said.

Abigail Anderson currently works at Celero Commerce as a chief of staff for corporate development. Before this, she worked in a non-profit organization called Patriot Angels, which provides relief and financial backing to World War II veterans and their families.

Abigail has appeared in multiple Taylor Swift music videos and was her date at the 2015 Grammys

Swifties (Taylor's fans) have seen glimpses and references to Abigail Anderson in several of Taylor Swift's music videos and songs. The singer had said that her song Fifteen from Fearless was inspired by Abigail. In the song, she even references how they met.

"You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail / And soon enough you're best friends / Laughing at the other girls / Who think they're so cool / We'll be out of here as soon as we can," are the song's lyrics.

In the coming-of-age song, Swift also references Abigail's first heartbreak.

"And Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind / We both cried," are Swift's lyrics.

Apart from Fifteen, Abigail has featured in other Taylor Swift music videos like I'm Only Me When I'm With You, New Romantics, and Picture to Burn. She was also a part of Taylor Swift's 2019 documentary, Miss Americana.

The documentary shows the two friends having dinner at home and discussing one of their friends who had a baby.

Abigail Anderson was Taylor Swift's date for the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015 and shared several photos from the ceremony and the red carpet on her Instagram.

"When your red carpet poses are completely on point," she joked in the caption.

Taylor Swift was one of Abigail's bridesmaids

Taylor Swift was one of Abigail Anderson's bridesmaids when she got married to photographer Matt Lucier in September 2017. However, the two separated in 2021, according to an Instagram story that Abigail shared.

Abigail got married to a colleague at Celero Commerce, Charles Berard in September 2022. She shared several photos of the couple on Valentine's Day, calling him her "forever Valentine" and "best friend" in the caption.

"My husband. My best friend. My forever Valentine. I’d marry you every single day if I could," Abigail's caption read.

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson are each other's strongest supporters

The two best friends celebrate each other's achievements whenever they can. In July 2020, Abigail Anderson celebrated the release of her album Folklore with a heartfelt Instagram post. In the caption, she called Taylor an "absolute wonder" whose "lyrical ability to move us is seismic."

"Taylor. Swift. What an absolute wonder you are. Your lyrical ability to move us is seismic. Much like this beautiful gifted cardigan, this album is a dream. I’ve never been more appreciative of your art. This one did something to me," Abigail wrote.

Abigail Anderson (via Instagram)

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift threw a huge party for Anderson when she turned 25 in April 2015. The party was filled with fake mustaches and cowboy hats and had celebrities like Hayley Williams and Lily Aldridge in attendance.

As of 2023, the friendship between Taylor and Abigail is going as strong as ever. In May 2023, Abigail shared a blurry picture of herself and Taylor as the two laughed and referenced the song Fifteen, as she wrote, "'Cause when you're 33."

She also seems to support Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce because she subtly liked an Instagram post about the duo's relationship.