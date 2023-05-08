Are Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson friends? Details explored as the singer changes lyrics of 'Fifteen' during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's best friend Abigail Anderson has been in the news lately. She has been in the news as Taylor Swift recently made changes to the lyrics of her song Fifteen, which mentions her friend Abigail Anderson. Swift sang the changed version of the song while performing at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse on May 6, 2023.

During her performance, which was headlined by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle, Taylor changed the lyrics to:

"Abigail gave everything she had to a boy, and we both cried, but that’s alright."

Meanwhile, the original lyrics of Fifteen were:

"Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind. And we both cried."

Notably, Taylor's best friend Abigail Anderson also attended the concert. Recently, the popular singer launched her US concert tour, her first in almost five years, with a three-hour, fifteen-minute spectacle featuring 44 hits from her discography. On the first day of her Eras tour, Swift said:

"I can't even begin to tell you how much I've missed you."

Taylor Swift met Abigail Anderson when she was 15 and they've been best friends ever since

During an old interview with Oprah, Taylor Swift said that she met Abigail Anderson when they were 15, on the first day of their freshman year of high school, and sat next to each other.

Taylor added said that Abigail wanted to be a swimmer and go to college on a scholarship for swimming. Abigain even got a swimming scholarship from Kansas University. Taylor's best friend has worked with World War II veterans to ensure they receive the right compensation.

Abigail got married in 2022 to Charles Berard and the news of her wedding went viral on social media as netizens couldn't keep their calm as Taylor Swift's best friend was tying the knot.

As Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of Fifteen, fans shared that it had them in tears on social media

When Swift tweaked the lyrics of the popular song, fans went into a frenzy and started celebrating the bond Swift and her best friend shared.

ashlyn @ashlyn17576781 #FearlessTaylorsVersion fifteen makes me so emo because i am 23 and never found my abigail. #TaylorSwift fifteen makes me so emo because i am 23 and never found my abigail. #TaylorSwift #FearlessTaylorsVersion

Sebs 💜 SAW TAYLOR SWIFT @sebasriosr Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind, and we both cried BUT IT’S ALRIGHT 🥺 Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind, and we both cried BUT IT’S ALRIGHT 🥺

Nona Uppal @nona_uppal just wanna be a part of Taylor Swift’s squad hanging out with Abigail and Gigi Hadid really bad on this average, Sunday afternoon just wanna be a part of Taylor Swift’s squad hanging out with Abigail and Gigi Hadid really bad on this average, Sunday afternoon

Taylor Swift's tour began at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Super Bowl was held a month ago. She even performed a surprise song on her show and that included Sparks Fly from her 2010 album Speak Now. This was followed up with Teardrops on My Guitar from Swift’s 2006 self-titled album.

Taylor also surprised her fans by bringing out Phoebe Bridgers to perform Nothing New together from Red (Taylor’s Version). Both artists were seen playing acoustic guitars while singing the song in unison.

By the end of the show, Taylor made an announcement that the next of her re-recorded early albums: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is coming out on July 7, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes