"Look what she made him do": Internet swoons as Travis Kelce dances at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce traveled to Singapore to attend his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at the National Stadium on March 8. The player was seen breaking a leg in a VIP box as Taylor sang her 2017 song ...Ready for It?.

Expand Tweet

With Singapore being the only stop on Swift's Eras Tour in the South East Asian region, all six of her concerts in the country were sold out.

Kelce, along with his friend Ross Travis, were spotted at the Thursday night concert, both seen raising their hands and dancing to the music.

User comments on Travis Kelce (image via @MarvinPlim on X)

While reacting to Kelce's appearance at the Singapore concert, fans took to comment on Pop Crave's post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thats such a dad dance," Fans react to Travis Kelce's dance at Singapore Eras Concert

While reacting to Travis Kelce's dance at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour concert, fans gushed over his support for his girlfriend. While netizens pointed out that Kelce dances like a "dad," others joked about his dance resembling the Teletubbies dancing.

Some users also wondered how fans at the concert were able to find and spot the player.

A user calls Kelce's dance a "dad dance" (image via @batnarc573511 on X)

Netizen jokes about Kelce's dancing (image via @RealityBarry on X)

Users gushed over Kelce's support of Taylor (image via @sp_oil15 on X)

More users comment on Kelce (image via @arianaunext on X)

Fans find Travis Kelce dancing to Swift's songs "cool" (image via @zaqrider on X)

A user compares Kelce to Teletubbies (image via @kgotsohope on X)

Users wonder how fans find him at the concert (image via @AlexM1934616 on X)

Some users also disapproved of Kelce dancing (image via @fagsnightmare on X)

A source at Entertainment Tonight, while commenting on the couple said,

"Taylor is super busy with her tour, but Travis and her are continuing to make things work. He is enjoying his life in the off season while trying to be as supportive as possible of Taylor. They make a great match and both see a real future together. They have talked about next steps and are on the same page."

This isn't Travis Kelce's first appearance at an Eras Tour concert. In February, the player was seen surprising the pop star in Sydney. The two spent a memorable time in the city and visited the zoo. Swift was also seen attending the Chiefs' game during the NFL season and was considered a good luck charm for the team's win.