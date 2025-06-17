When did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start dating? Duchess claims people are "very different" since she began dating in Vanity Fair interview

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and founder of As Ever, recently joined Emma Grede for an interview where she expressed that the public's perception of her has become "very different" after she started dating Prince Harry, compared to when she was an actress.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating in 2016. Their relationship was confirmed on November 8, 2016, after Kensington Palace released a statement addressing Markle as Prince Harry's "girlfriend."

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, Meghan Markle confirmed that they began dating quietly six months earlier, after meeting on a blind date.

A preview of the Aspire With Emma Grede episode to be released on June 17 was published by Vanity Fair on June 16. Grede is seen asking Markle about how the public narrative around her has changed as she has become a part of the royal family.

"I wanted to ask you a little bit about the public narrative because when you sign up to be an actress, you know that people are going to start recognizing you, they're going to start speaking to you on the street, but that's very different from what you have now," Grede questioned.

In response, the Suits actress remarked,

"It is Emma, it's very different."

The founding partner of Skims and CEO of Good American further pressed Markle on whether she would do anything differently if she could rewrite her public narrative from scratch.

"Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth," the Duchess of Sussex reresponded.

"It's okay to say no" — Meghan Markle reflects on setting personal boundaries

Elsewhere in the podcast, Emma Grede asked Meghan Markle about how she promotes herself and her ventures in public while also protecting her personal life without encouraging media drama.

In response, the Duchess emphasized the importance of setting boundaries, claiming that "it's okay to say no", regardless of the situation you are facing.

"I think it's a fine line but it's also setting up boundaries which I would say to anyone no matter what you're going through what your experience has been, you set boundaries of where you're comfortable and it's okay to say no, it's okay to say 'I'm not comfortable answering that,' it's okay to pivot," Meghan Markle stated.

Meghan added that a part of personal growth is reaching a point where you don't have to explain yourself. She explained that getting to this place takes "time, maturity, work, and support surrounding."

The Duchess of Sussex further emphasized the importance of being authentic with your audience, stating,

"I don't think there's any value either in being so rehearsed and just having your talking points and just saying the thing."

Furthermore, in the podcast, Markle mentioned her recent viral video, in which she is seen dancing with a pregnant belly alongside Prince Harry to the song The Baby Momma Dance.

Markle explained that the video, which received a mixed response from viewers, wasn't recent but was recorded in 2020, while she was in labor with Princess Lilibet. She added that this serves as a reminder that she has a "real, authentic fun life," behind all the media attention.

"I'm just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms," Markle said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a royal wedding on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The couple shares two kids: Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 6, and Princess Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 4.

