Piers Morgan takes nasty dig at David Beckham over alleged leaked emails calling knighthood committee a "bunch of c***s" amid recent honor

Football player David Beckham was awarded a knighthood in King Charles III's Birthday Honours last week. However, British journalist Piers Morgan took a dig at Beckham in a social media post, uploaded on June 14, 2025.

Ad

In his tweet, Morgan congratulated the footballer by referring to the latter's alleged leaked emails from 2017. In the alleged leaked emails, Beckham reportedly called the Honours Committee "a bunch of c*nts."

"Congrats to David Beckham on his knighthood, awarded 8yrs after leaked emails revealed him say of the honours committee when he was previously overlooked: 'They’re a bunch of c**ts… It’s pissed me off those old unappreciative c**ts.. Unless it’s a knighthood f**k off,' Morgan wrote on X.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2017, David Beckham’s alleged angry emails were reportedly stolen by a Portuguese company and leaked by European media outlets. The alleged emails, reportedly exchanged between Beckham and his spokesperson Simon Oliveira referred to the Honours Committee as "unappreciative cunts."

In response to the emails, the 50-year-old claimed that they had been "manipulated." His representative told the Daily Mail that the story was "based on outdated material."

"This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture," Beckham's representative added.

Ad

David Beckham responds to knighthood honor

Ad

David Beckham received a knighthood for services to sports and charity, alongside actor and filmmaker Gary Oldman and singer Roger Daltrey on June 14, 2025. Beckham celebrated his knighthood with heartfelt gratitude, stating that it was "the greatest privilege of his career" to play for and captain Britain's football team.

"To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true. Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation," David Beckham said.

Ad

He expressed appreciation for being able to do fulfilling work and being recognized for it, adding that the news of being awarded knighthood will take time to sink in. Beckham noted that he was "immensely proud," claiming that it was "an emotional moment" for him to share with his family.

The footballer's previous collaborations with the royal family have been well-documented over the years. After his alleged emails were reportedly leaked in 2017, Beckham and his wife, Victoria, were invited to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2018.

Ad

David and Victoria Beckham have also reportedly developed a close friendship with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Beckham first met Prince William when they both played a key role in England's campaign to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup, according to The Daily Mail.

Subsequently, in 2023, David flew to Boston to assist Prince William and Kate with social work during the World Cup. Beckham also joined Prince William to celebrate the arrival of a helicopter for the London Air Ambulance charity's "Up Against Time" appeal on October 1, 2024.

Ad

Recently, David was seen with King Charles at the Chelsea Flower Show on May 19. He also became an ambassador for The King's Foundation in 2024 and spoke about his excitement about the same in a statement.

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature," David said in a statement.

Ad

Throughout his career, David Beckham has made 115 appearances for England and has also played for major clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy. Beckham was also awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003 for his football contributions in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

Read more: "Everyone just wanted to know where Kanye was": TMZ correspondent describes "absolute chaos" that broke out after Kanye West attended Diddy's trial

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More