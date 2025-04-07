"Gary Oldman is awesome as usual" - Joe Rogan makes feelings known on "solid f*cking show" on Apple TV+

Joe Rogan is a massive pop culture nut and would always find time to recommend some new series or movie to his fans. As of late, the podcasting pioneer and MMA icon is quite into the Apple TV+ spy series, 'Slow Horses', featuring Hollywood legend and Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman.

'Slow Horses' is based on the 'Slough House' novel series by Mick Herron that follow the exploits of a group of MI5 rejects led by the charismatic and enigmatic Jackson Lamb, played by Oldman. The show has received massive acclaim for its sharp storytelling and thrilling plot twists, held together by a masterclass performance by Oldman, who stars as Jackson Lamb in it.

In an Instagram post, Rogan lauded the series and Oldman, writing:

"Slow Horses is a solid fu*king show. So much good content available today. It’s impossible to watch all the good shows. If you like a good spy show, this one is for you. Gary Oldman is awesome as usual."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Joe Rogan recommends another Apple TV+ show to fans

It seems Joe Rogan is hooked to Apple TV+ at the moment. The massively popular streaming platform, which debuted just five years ago, has broken numerous records and achieved historic accolades in no time.

Another Apple TV+ series that Rogan recommended to his fans is 'Severance,' written and created by actor-turned-filmmaker Ben Stiller. The series tells the story of a company that developed a new-age procedure of "severing" its employees' thoughts and memories from when they're outside the office to when they clock in to work.

Lauding the series, the UFC commentator wrote in an Instagram post:

"Severance is a fantastic show. Completely original and totally unpredictable. Amazing writing, directing and acting. Just a totally unique show. Just finished season one and on to season 2 on @appletv"

Check out Rogan's comments below:

