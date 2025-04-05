Joe Rogan raises alarm over "crazy" rising cancer rates in the US

Joe Rogan recently had fellow stand-up comedian and libertarian political commentator Dave Smith over on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Smith is well known for having a heated debate with American journalist Chris Cuomo on live TV, where he defended his friend Rogan against multiple accusations of spreading misinformation during the pandemic.

One of the things Rogan and Smith spoke about is the cases of cancer in America. A previous JRE guest mentioned that there's an alarming increase in cancer patients in the US, with certain kinds of cancer being found in kids for the first time.

Rogan said:

"Did you see that physician who was on the other day that was talking about all the cancer rises? It's very very interesting...They're seeing pancreatic cancer in kids. Little kids. Which is just unheard of. He was saying that in all of his career he had never seen pancreatic cancer in a child before. And now now they're seeing it."

Whether it's because of unhealthy eating habits, toxic lifestyles, or increasing pollution in the country, seeing higher numbers of cancer patients in America is quite alarming indeed. With smoking being the top leading cause of pancreatic cancer, seeing children diagnosed with it is even more disturbing.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (12:21):

When Mel Gibson told Joe Rogan that he has friends who cured cancer by taking Ivermectin

In the aforementioned debate between Dave Smith and Chris Cuomo, Smith defended Rogan's claims that he used the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to cure his COVID-19. While many media and political figures, Cuomo included, lambasted Rogan for spreading lies by telling people to use "horse dewormer" to cure COVID-19, there are those who say that Ivermectin has proven to be effective in curing many diseases - even cancer.

A case in point was when popular and divisive Hollywood legend Mel Gibson came on JRE. The Oscar-winning filmmaker/actor claimed that he knows people who are now cancer-free because of Ivermectin.

Gibson said on JRE:

"I'll tell you a good story. I have three friends. All three of them at stage four cancer. All three of them don't have cancer right now, at all. And they had some serious stuff going on."

When asked by Rogan what particular medications his friends took, Gibson gave him a knowing look and said:

"They took some [makes a face] what you've heard they've taken [Ivermectin]."

Check out Mel Gibson's comments below (1:37:25):

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 10-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

