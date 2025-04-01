Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud- Everything we know so far 

Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud covers the ongoing legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Warner Bros., Discovery U.K. and Ireland will release Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud in June 2025. In the U.S., In Dispute: Lively v. Baldoni will air on the ID channel and stream on Max and Discovery+.

According to ABC News, the two celebrities have been embroiled in a legal dispute since December 2024, when Blake Lively filed a s*xual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department. She alleges that he mistreated her on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud is the latest installment in WBD's 'vs' true-crime series. So far, the series has included documentaries such as Johnny vs. Amber: The U.S. Trial, Vardy vs. Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, and Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce.

What is Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud going to be about? Explored

The documentary series, titled Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud, was announced on Monday by Warner Bros. Discovery. The project launches alongside several major scripted and unscripted projects, set to hit the screens soon.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the announcement was made by Warner Bros. commissioning vice president, who stated:

"We’re excited to announce over 50 hours of content, both bringing back and building on some of our well-loved formats, like ‘vs’, and introducing new talent and new ideas to our platforms."

The docu-series delves deep into the complex story of the ongoing feud and allegations between Lively and Baldoni. It will include Lively's claims of s*xual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us.

However, the series will also cover Baldoni's countersuit, in which he accuses Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

The case between Baldoni and Lively explored

It Ends with Us, a film based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, debuted in theaters on August 9, 2024. The film explores serious issues such as domestic violence and emotional abuse.

It stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, and others. The screenplay was written by Christy Hall and directed by Baldoni.

As reported by ABC News, in December 2024, after the release of It Ends with Us, Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni and others associated with the film. She alleged that they sexually assaulted her and conspired with Baldoni's production company to defame her, causing severe mental distress.

However, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios attorney Friedman denied the allegations. They claimed that Lively's accusations were false, defamatory, and sensationalized. According to Baldoni, as reported by ABC News, the claims were designed to cause public harm and to regurgitate old material in the media.

As mentioned on ABC News, in a statement of Jan 7, 2025, Lively's lawyers said:

"This is not a 'feud' arising from 'creative differences' or a 'he said/she said' situation. As alleged in Ms. Lively's complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set. Everyone to remember that sexual harassment and retaliation are illegal in every workplace and in every industry."

Baldoni's defamation suit trial against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is scheduled to begin in court in May 2026.

Viewers can look forward to the build-up to the court proceedings, behind-the-scenes glimpses of It Ends With Us, and new interviews with insiders in Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud.

Produced by Optomen, Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud will premiere in June 2025 on Discovery+.

