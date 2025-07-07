“5.7 years of film” — Kjersti Flaa calls out Blake Lively’s team for claiming to have 50,000 hours of footage from “It Ends With Us” shooting

Kjersti Flaa, who has been actively covering the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal saga, recently reacted to some new claims about the Gossip Girl alum and her legal team. In her July 6 Flaawsome Talk YouTube video, Flaa questioned the demand of Lively's legal team to watch the complete footage of It Ends With Us.

Flaa, while citing the July 5 video by Kassidy O'Connell in which the YouTuber tried to calculate the total length of footage Lively's team claimed existed, said that it was "insane" to demand 50,000-plus hours of footage.

"Someone pointed me to Kassidy O'Connell's video, where she did some calculations here. It makes it so hilarious. So 50,000 hours of footage equals, as she said, 5.7 years of film if you shoot 24/7. So, the fact that Blake Lively's team wants six weeks to look through 5.7 years of footage. It's just insane," Flaa said.

Flaa further added that this was the "most idiotic" thing and questioned if Justin Baldoni even had that much footage.

"Of course, they don't have 50,000 hours of footage. That is the most idiotic thing and very, like, naive and very dumb and very, like, uneducated to say something like that. Do they really think that Justin Baldoni had, like, 10 people just shooting constantly? That wouldn't even be enough, actually," Kjersti Flaa said.

Kjersti Flaa claimed that Lively's team was "desperate" to find something against Baldoni, as they reportedly requested an extra six weeks to review the entire footage of the shooting.

"This is so stupid and just another attempt from Blake Lively's team. Like, so they're so desperate. They were so desperate to find something. And now, of course, they're saying that they want another six week of discovery because they have so much footage to go through. Good luck finding anything in there," she commented.

Flaa claims people have been criticizing Blake Lively even before she accused Baldoni of running a smear campaign

In the July 6 episode of Flaawsome Talk, the entertainment journalist claimed that she had spotted some Reddit posts from a year ago in which people were already slamming Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

"There are so many posts, you guys, that are criticizing Blake Lively. They're criticizing her outfits. They're criticizing her age. They're criticizing her hair. A lot of them are talking about how Ryan and Blake used to have, like, were these couple goals, you know, everyone wanted to be like them and how that changed. And remember, this is over a year ago, before even It Ends With Us had premiered anything, before anyone even knew anything about it. People were criticizing both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds," she shared.

Flaa went on to say that the posts dated back to a time before she posted her viral interview with Lively. She had posted a 2016 interview with Lively after reports of a rift between Baldoni and Lively began surfacing in August last year. Lively’s counsel also alleged that Flaa was part of the alleged smear campaign.

"Some are even commenting on how [Blake Lively's] known for being rude to people, for being rude to fans. And that was also before my interview was published... There is so much evidence out there that this so-called smear campaign started way before Justin Baldoni was out there and even accused of starting this campaign," she said.

Flaa further questioned if Lively's team knew about this alleged smear campaign going on for so long, why they didn't file a lawsuit earlier.

According to a July 1 report by TMZ, in the latest development, Blake Lively subpoenaed podcasters Candace Owens, Andy Signore, and Perez Hilton to investigate any possible communication with Justin Baldoni, aiming to determine their potential involvement in the alleged smear campaign.

