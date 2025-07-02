Candace Owens, Perez Hilton & more: Blake Lively subpoenas veteran podcasters to uncover Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated, with Lively allegedly subpoenaing Candace Owens and Perez Hilton, high-profile online commentators. The action appears to be part of Lively’s broader strategy to explore whether Baldoni’s legal team conspired with media personalities to sway public opinion regarding their dispute.

Lawyers for Blake Lively have allegedly served subpoenas to Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and YouTuber Andy Signore on June 30, 2025, requesting copies of any communications the trio had with Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, according to reports from TMZ and People.

The conflict stems from allegations made during the production of their 2024 film, It Ends With Us. Lively filed a civil complaint accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her, while Baldoni denied the claims and countersued for defamation, a $400 million lawsuit that was dismissed in June. Now, Lively’s lawyers are delving even further, asking for communications between Baldoni and some of the online personalities who have criticized her.

Candace Owens and Perez Hilton's response to Blake Lively's subpoena

Candace Owens and Perez Hilton have since responded to the TMZ article that claimed that Blake Lively was subpoenaing them.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens learned about the subpoena via a TMZ report before being formally served. In a statement to People, Owens suggested that Blake Lively's team leaked the news to the press before notifying her. She stated,

"Given the fact that I have not received any subpoena yet, I appreciate Blake’s team leaking this to TMZ to alert me to it. And of course, I have not the slightest idea what I am being subpoenaed for as I knew none of these parties when their respective lawsuits were filed. But stay tuned, and I’ll let audiences know on my podcast!"

She also posted a live stream of her podcast, Candace, where she told her viewers that she was given only six minutes to respond to TMZ's article before they published it.

Candace Owens also searched her text messages on air but found only two references to Blake Lively: one in 2019 when she gushed over Lively's engagement ring and another in 2024 about a viral interview.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, another target of the subpoena, questioned the legal strategy behind the move. He uploaded a YouTube video on June 30, suggesting that the timing of the subpoena was suspicious. He said,

"Isn't the deadline for discovery today? Don't all the parties have to submit their documents by the end of today? What's the point of filing a subpoena now if it can't be admitted into the case? Am I interpreting this incorrectly or is this all just for show?"

Perez Hilton, who has extensively covered the case, confirmed he had not been served with a subpoena and denied any inappropriate cooperation with Justin Baldoni’s team, despite having been represented by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman.

"I have not been served with anything yet. And I also have not communicated with my lawyer, Bryan Freedman, about this, who also represents Justin Baldoni, and has not given me any information or influenced me in any way whatsoever."

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have yet to publicly comment about the alleged subpoena.

