Kjersti Flaa theorizes that Ryan Reynolds was “determined to take down” Justin Baldoni because of his media company, Maximum Effort

Kjersti Flaa, who has been actively making videos on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle, has made claims about Ryan Reynolds. In her July 3 YouTube video, Flaa discussed her theory about why Ryan Reynolds was allegedly involved in the situation with Justin Baldoni.

Ad

Based on a Reddit story that she received through her source, Flaa said that Reynold's media company, Maximum Efforts, which was responsible for promoting It Ends With Us, was allegedly brought on board under pressure.

"I've been asking myself this so many times, why was Ryan Reynolds so determined to take down Justin Baldoni...So, remember how Maximum Efforts was actually hired to do the marketing and PR for It Ends With Us. So Ryan Reynolds' company wasn't really hired, of course, by Justin Baldoni, but they forced their way in there," Kjersti Flaa said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Flaa stated that Reynold's company had initially said they would promote the movie as a "family favor," but allegedly charged a lot. She pointed out that Deadpool & Wolverine, which was also promoted by Maximum Efforts, was a success. However, It Ends With Us turned out to be a "disaster."

"Well, he [Ryan Reynolds] needs to blame this on somebody. And who better to blame it on than Justin Baldoni? Remember this letter that he wanted Justin Baldoni and the wafer to sign to take all responsibility for the bad press and the bad marketing surrounding and everything that happened around It Ends With Us," Kjersti Flaa said.

Ad

Flaa mentioned a letter that Reynolds reportedly sent to Justin Baldoni in which he asked Baldoni to allegedly take responsibility for the "troubled production" of the movie. However, she claimed that Baldoni and Wayfarer parties declined to sign the letter.

"And as I now see, this was the whole reason for Ryan Reynolds to go after Justin Baldon. He really needed a scapegoat for that disastrous PR and marketing tour because there's so much money at stake here for him and maximum effort." Kjersti Flaa claimed.

Ad

What else did Kjersti Flaa claim about Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni in her latest video?

Ad

Kjersti Flaa, in her July 3 video, reiterated a TMZ exclusive, which reported that some digital creators were allegedly being subpoenaed as part of Justin Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against Blake Lively.

"I spoke about how some content creators are now being subpoenaed. Uh, and they hadn't actually received any of the paperwork yet. Uh, but they learned about their own subpoena through TMZ, who did a story insinuating in the headline that they're working with Justin Baldoni. So after that, Candace Owens actually came out on her channel," she said.

Ad

As per the July 1 exclusive report from TMZ, Candace Owens, Perez Hilton, and Andy Signore have been subpoenaed to provide all their conversations with Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer parties. Flaa reported that Lively's team has sought Jed Wallace's client base, who is the man behind Street Relations, and helped Baldoni in sorting out the PR crisis.

Flaa further alleged that Lively was interested in looking for a pattern. She claimed that the actress wanted to see if other clients of Jed Wallace had previously tried to "paint other people in a bad light." According to Flaa, the goal was to potentially prove that a smear campaign was orchestrated against her. Flaa described this idea as "far-fetched."

Ad

She also criticized what she alleged were the PR strategies of Lively and Reynolds, suggesting they had not been effective.

"All her PR strategies so far are terrible. Uh, if maximum effort is behind all of these PR strategies that they're doing right now, they should never be hired by anyone again. And I think, as Ryan Reynolds thinks that he is a marketing genius, this whole mess that they created proves that he is rubbish," she added.

According to People, in the latest development in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama, Baldoni decided not to refile amended claims. This comes after the dismissal of his $400 million defamation lawsuit filed against Lively and Reynolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More