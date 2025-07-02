Kjersti Flaa claims Blake Lively’s new Betty Booze product launch could point to a new “scandal”

Blake Lively’s latest business move, the launch of two new Betty Booze Vodka Iced Tea flavors, has sparked speculation from podcaster Kjersti Flaa, who suggests the timing may hint at an impending "scandal." On June 30, 2025, Lively shared an ad campaign with former co-star Zuzanna Szadkowski, who played Blair Waldorf’s maid, Dorota, in Gossip Girl.

Loaded with nostalgia from the series, the ad touts the new Meyer Lemonade and Passion Fruit vodka iced teas, non-carbonated, all-natural cocktails that recently won awards at the New York International Spirits Competition, as per DesignRush.

However, Flaa suggested in a YouTube video uploaded on July 1, 2025, that the actress often launches new products amid controversies.

"Yesterday, she did launch a new product, and we all know what that means. That means another scandal. Every time there is a scandal, Blake Lively launches a new product...she launched her new hair mist in the middle of the blackmailing scandal with Taylor Swift. And she also launched some new Betty Booze products not too long ago...maybe just after she withdrew her emotional distress claims [in the Justin Baldoni lawsuit]."

Flaa also criticized Lively for her marketing habits, noting that the actress frequently promotes alcohol while never drinking it herself, a pattern she reportedly observed in past interviews where Lively pushed Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin on Flaa's partner, Magnus.

"This is her thing; she wants other people to drink. It's interesting how she's the self-proclaimed voice for victims and for women everywhere, and she just wants everyone to drink more alcohol except herself," Flaa remarked.

All about Blake Lively's brand Betty Booze

Blake Lively has expanded her career beyond acting with the launch of two beverage brands: Betty Buzz in 2021 and its alcoholic counterpart, Betty Booze, in 2023. Her latest launch, vodka iced teas, continues her trend of Southern-inspired, natural-ingredient drinks, something she has attributed to her upbringing. During an interview with People in June 2025, she said,

“I come from a Southern family, so iced tea, especially in the summertime is a staple. Sweet tea, passionfruit tea, tea with fresh lemonade … it all feels like relaxation and peaceful times. Enjoying an iced tea is a feeling as much as an experience to me.”

The brand started with sparkling mixers like Ginger Beer and Lemon Lime, meant to elevate at-home cocktails. By 2023, Lively had entered the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage space under the Betty Booze brand, selling tequila- and bourbon-based cocktails.

On July 1, Blake Lively partnered with her Gossip Girl co-star Zuzanna Szadkowski for a Betty Booze advertisement. In the commercial, the actresses are shown resuming their onscreen rapport, with Szadkowski alluding to her character Dorota's Polish accent in her signature manner. The spot takes place in Central Park and features Betty Booze's new versions of vodka iced teas, Meyer Lemonade and Passion Fruit.

Kjersti Flaa’s speculation ties into ongoing scrutiny of Blake Lively’s career moves, particularly as her legal battle with Justin Baldoni rages on. Lively has yet to publicly respond to Flaa's comments.

