"Is this all just for show?" — Perez Hilton speculates amid bombshell report claiming Blake Lively subpoenaed him in Justin Baldoni case

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton addressed claims of his alleged involvement in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal saga in a video posted to his channel on July 2, 2025. Reacting to a TMZ report that claimed Blake Lively had “allegedly” subpoenaed him as part of her ongoing legal dispute with Baldoni, Hilton questioned the purpose and timing of such legal action.

"What’s the point of filing a subpoena now if it can’t be admitted into the case…Am I interpreting this incorrectly, or is this all just for show?" Perez Hilton remarked.

For context, TMZ had published an exclusive on July 1, 2025, titled “Blake Lively, Perez Hilton, Candace Owens subpoenaed… working with Baldoni?” The report claimed that amid the escalating legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni, several online personalities were subpoenaed over possible collusion with Baldoni’s team. The report included names of Perez Hilton, Candace Owens, and Andy Signore.

According to the report, a source told TMZ that all three were allegedly asked to turn over any and all communications with Baldoni and parties associated with his company, Wayfarer Studios.

The outlet further reported that these subpoenas were potentially linked to a judge’s recent order allowing Lively to begin discovery. It was an effort aimed at uncovering whether Baldoni’s side had coordinated with anti-Blake creators as part of an alleged smear campaign.

However, Hilton firmly pushed back against the report. Calling the article “not accurate,” he clarified that he had not yet received any official documents or legal notices. He also further emphasized that this was the first time he had heard of any such subpoena.

"A more correct headline would be intending to subpoena. I have not been served with anything yet," Hilton added.

Perez Hilton reacts to the news of his alleged subpoena in the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal saga, says he finds it “pretty hilarious”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni: Image via Getty Images

In the aforementioned, Perez Hilton weighed in on TMZ reports that claimed that he had been “allegedly” subpoenaed in the ongoing legal battle between actress Blake Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

"This is actually pretty hilarious for a few reasons," he remarked.

Referring to the article detailing his supposed involvement in the case, Hilton said it was “surprising” that TMZ broke the “exclusive,” noting that People magazine had typically been the "go-to" outlet for updates on the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni legal saga.

Hilton questioned the timing of the report, saying the discovery deadline was likely July 2, 2025, and that all parties were supposed to submit their documents by then. Based on that, he said the claim about him being subpoenaed now, as reported by TMZ, was probably wrong. He also pointed out that most subpoenas in the case had been served months ago.

"Almost every single subpoena has been already served months ago... the most recent ones were only filed in April, maybe some in May. I think April was when the last subpoenas in this case were served," Perez Hilton explained.

Trying to recall any recent developments, Hilton said he didn’t remember hearing about new subpoenas and found it odd that both he and conservative commentator Candace Owens were now “allegedly” involved in the legal battle.

Perez Hilton also speculated that the recent development reported by TMZ might have been a “publicity stunt” by Blake Lively in her case against Baldoni, adding that if it was indeed a stunt, it had already achieved its purpose.

During the episode, Hilton also brought up his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, who also represented Justin Baldoni in his ongoing case. The podcaster clarified that he had not spoken to Freedman about the matter and had not received any legal instruction regarding the subpoena.

"And I also have not communicated with my lawyer, Bryan Freedman, about this, who also represents Justin Baldoni… and I am not going to hit him up about this cuz he’ll charge me, and I’m not looking to pay over this conjecture at this point," Hilton said.

Wrapping up the video, Hilton responded to the report of his alleged subpoena with enthusiasm.

"Thank you…I love this. Nothing would make me happier than taking the witness stand and testifying," Perez Hilton said.

Blake Lively is engaged in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

It started when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he started a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

However, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed, and he was given time until June 23, 2025, to refile some of his claims against Lively. But he did not refile the claims in his countersuit. Meanwhile, Blake Lively is still pursuing her sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni. The trial for her lawsuit is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

