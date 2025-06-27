What did Ryan Reynolds say about the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni saga? Perez Hilton says legal feud has "not affected" the actor professionally

Podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Ryan Reynolds’ recent remarks regarding the ongoing legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and actor-director Justin Baldoni. In a June 27, 2025, video on his YouTube channel, Hilton recapped the Deadpool star’s comments, noting that Reynolds believed the high-profile saga had "not affected" him professionally.

"The It Ends With Us saga has not affected the ex-husband of Scarlett Johansson whatsoever, at least not professionally. In fact, he calls all the chatter around it ‘meaningless’," Hilton remarked.

Reynolds recently featured in the June 26, 2025, issue of TIME magazine, which profiled him as part of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The feature, titled How Ryan Reynolds Rewrote the Script for Celebrity Entrepreneur, spotlighted his transformation from a Hollywood star to a business mogul through his production and marketing firm, Maximum Effort.

Reynolds also used the platform to address the media frenzy surrounding the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case. He claimed that the online discourse had not impacted either his personal or professional life and emphasized that both excessive praise and criticism carried little meaning for him.

"I can read something that says, ‘He should be drawn and quartered.’ I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless," Reynolds explained.

He also shared a more introspective view on public perception and identity, saying that neither his personal nor professional life was "comprised" of only the best moments or "defined" by the worst. Instead, he described himself as "something in the middle".

In his video, Perez Hilton reiterated Reynolds’ comments and shared a personal reflection.

"I wish I had believed that. I mean, I do believe it, but the reality is- a lot of the public define me by my worst moments. But I don’t care. I’m like Ryan Reynolds," he remarked.

What else did Ryan Reynolds say about the ongoing Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni legal saga?

From L to R, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (Image via Getty)

During the June 26, 2025, TIME magazine cover feature, Ryan Reynolds addressed the online chatter surrounding the ongoing legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

When the TIME correspondent Eliana Dockterman asked Reynolds whether “headlines” about the legal saga could “affect his brand and business relationships”, the Deadpool actor became “more pointed” in his response. He explained that his professional relationships were rooted in mutual trust.

"Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things," Reynolds added.

Elaborating further, Reynolds revealed that his collaborators knew him well enough to see through the surface-level media buzz surrounding and online speculations.

"The people that I work with know me, so there’s never a question of anything like that. If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up. If you’re an a**hole, they’re not. And that’s pretty simple," Ryan Reynolds explained.

According to the TIME feature, despite the media frenzy surrounding Blake Lively’s high-profile lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, Reynolds appeared remarkably calm during the interview. Dockterman observed that he “seemed rather zen about any tumultuous turns in his public life.”

She further explained that Reynolds traced his calmness to an experience in his youth. The actor then recounted that he opted for conflict-resolution workshops in Santa Fe instead of going to rehab in his twenties.

"Conflict resolution changed my life in a way that I can’t quantify," Ryan Reynolds explained.

Through those workshops, Reynolds learned that resolution wasn’t about winning or agreeing on everything—it was about listening and understanding. He came to believe that closeness didn’t require total agreement. In his words, it was possible “to get closer to [someone] without having to just blindly agree or win or lose.”

Ryan Reynolds recently produced a documentary about John Candy, I Like Me, which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. He is currently busy with his upcoming films, Mayday and the live-action/animated comedy Animal Friends.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively is engaged in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni.

It started when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, alleging that he started a smear campaign against her. Baldoni filed a countersuit, accusing Lively and her husband of defamation and extortion.

However, Justin Baldoni's lawsuit was dismissed, and he was given time until June 23, 2025, to refile some of his claims against Lively. But he did not refile the claims in his countersuit. Meanwhile, Blake Lively is pursuing her sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against Baldoni. The trial for her lawsuit is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

