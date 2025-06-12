Zack Peter says "winter is coming" for Blake Lively as Bryan Freedman claims she will be deposed following dismissal of Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit

The feud between It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continues to rage on, despite a judge dismissing Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit this week. According to People on June 10, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has disclosed that Lively is set for a deposition this month, where he plans to question her about her harassment claims.

Subsequently, on June 11, 2025, social media personality Zack Peter conducted a livestream of his No Filter podcast to discuss the latest updates regarding the Baldoni-Lively lawsuit. In the livestream, Peter reacted to Bryan Freedman's statement about Blake Lively's deposition, saying,

"Winter is coming for imitation Khaleesi because Bryan Freedman just said that Blake Lively is about to be deposed this month, and he is going to question her under oath. So if you thought that Baldoni was out in the woods and that this trial was done, it ain't, it ain't done yet."

Trending

More about the recent developments in the legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

According to The Express Tribune, on June 9, 2025, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni’s defamation and extortion claims against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times, finding that Lively’s sexual harassment allegations—detailed in a civil rights complaint—constituted protected speech.

The judge, however, permitted Baldoni’s legal team to refile four of their original seven claims by June 23, including claims of contract interference.

As reported by People on June 9, Blake Lively's attorneys, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, hailed the latest decision as a "total victory," stating,

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni... and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Gottlieb also spoke to CNN on June 9, saying that Lively was "determined to see her claims through and to pursue them to have a full public accountability of what she’s alleged happened to her."

Then, on June 10, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, sat down with TMZ Live to share Baldoni's reaction to the judge dropping his suit.

"What was Justin's reaction to it? The same as my reaction to it, which is: It's not fair. It's not right," Freedman said.

Freedman also fired back at Lively, insisting that the truth was on Baldoni's side.

"I think that [Baldoni's] a person who wants to be vindicated, and that's all that he cares about. He knows who he is. He knows what he's done. He knows what he hasn't done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way... He's waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth," Justin's attorney stated.

Further, on June 11, Mike Gottlieb also appeared on TMZ Live to announce that Lively was prepared to take her lawsuit all the way to trial.

According to the BBC, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are scheduled to go to trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More