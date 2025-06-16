Perez Hilton predicts Blake Lively's "future" after Justin Baldoni saga, says she would "use" Ryan Reynolds' money to produce films

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been the topic of rampant rumors about the toll it has taken on her career. However, media personality Perez Hilton believes Lively’s Hollywood future is far from over and that she’s poised to take control of it in a major way.
In a YouTube video uploaded on June 15, 2025, Hilton dismissed claims that the Gossip Girl alum’s acting career is "done" amid the lawsuits and public fallout. Instead, he argued that Lively could leverage her fame and her marriage to Ryan Reynolds to carve out a new path as a producer.
He commented:
"The future for the Sham Poo company owner is using her husband's money to produce her own movies, bypassing the traditional studio system. She doesn't need them for anything."
More about Perez Hilton's comments about Blake Lively amidst her legal battle with Justin Baldoni
According to People, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been in a legal battle since December 2024. It started after she filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us, and embarking on a smear campaign after the actress spoke about the allegations.
Baldoni, who directed and starred in the film, has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit, suing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for defamation, seeking $400 million. On June 9, 2025, his suit was dismissed by a federal judge.
Despite the controversy, the movie was a box office hit, becoming Blake Lively’s highest-grossing film to date. However, the behind-the-scenes tension had raised questions about whether she would be hurt in her industry standing.
Perez Hilton, however, seemed to disagree.
“If anything, the It Ends With Us saga has made Diva Pool even more famous,” he said.
He also added that her alignment with authors like Colleen Hoover and Katie Sturino strengthened her brand beyond acting. He cited Lively's recent engagements with Sturino while she was promoting her upcoming novel, Sunny Side Up.
He pointed to this as evidence that Lively is building relationships with authors, potentially laying the groundwork for future adaptations. He noted that "authors clearly want to be aligned with her," suggesting that she could option books and develop them into films under her production banner.
Hilton added that Blake Lively could bank on her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to fund any project she wanted to undertake. According to Thomasnet, the Deadpool star has made a lucrative name for himself as a co-owner of Aviation American Gin and Welsh soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C.
While Justin Baldoni’s supporters have criticized Blake Lively throughout the legal battle, Hilton pointed out that she also maintains a loyal fan base.
"She does have people who support her. Normies, not just entertainment folk, and those people will watch her movies, and if that first self-financed movie of hers is a hit at the box office, that's it, game over, her career will be fully back on track," he stated.
As reported by People, the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 9, 2026.