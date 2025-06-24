"Perhaps team Delulu offered to settle"— Perez Hilton notes two theories behind Justin Baldoni not filing an amended complaint against Blake Lively

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently reacted to It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni not filing an amended complaint against his co-star and accuser, Blake Lively. According to Deadline, Judge Lewis Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million defamation suit against his co-star on June 9, 2025.

Although Justin Baldoni’s countersuit accusing Blake Lively of defamation and extortion was dropped, the judge had granted his permission to the actor and his Wayfarer Studios to submit another amended complaint by Monday, June 23, 2025, against the A Simple Favor actress. But, as per Perez Hilton, it seems like Justin Baldoni has missed his chance.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, the YouTube personality shared a video discussing what Justin Baldoni can do now after he allegedly failed to file an amended complaint. Talking about a theory, Perez Hilton said:

“Perhaps, team Delulu offered to settle with Justin and the Wayfarer parties. And perhaps they offered a settlement that was so favorable, Baldoni and Wayfarer said, ‘yes.’ Like I said, that was, ‘Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps’... that means speculation.”

Perez Hilton alleges Justin Baldoni has chosen to drop all his claims against Blake Lively

In his YouTube video posted on June 23, 2025, Perez Hilton noted that Judge Liman had tossed Baldoni’s entire lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times into the “garbage” at the beginning of this month. Talking about the timeline of the amended complaint, the media personality added:

“If he was going to file a second amended complaint moving forward with intentional interference with contract, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, negligent interference with prospective economic advantage, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, he had to file that second amended complaint by June 23rd. That came and went. The docket has just been updated after midnight on the 24th. There is no second amended complaint.”

Hilton shared his thoughts, saying that Justin Baldoni was “streamlining” and focused on just defending himself and proving in court that Blake Lively made up the s*xual harassment and retaliation claims. However, the media personality added that theories are circulating that the It Ends With Us director still has about a week to appeal the judge's dismissal.

“I don't think that's a good idea. I don't necessarily like the judge, but I read his ruling word for word in full. The judge was very clear and procedural about why he made the decisions that he did.”

Meanwhile, as per BBC, US District Judge Lewis Liman ruled on June 18, 2025, that Justin Baldoni can use text messages between Blake Lively and American popstar Taylor Swift as part of his ongoing high-profile legal battle with the actress. This decision came as the judge believed that the actress might have discussed the environment on the It Ends With Us film set with the Karma singer.

Notably, Perez Hilton in his video also detailed that Blake Lively was legally protected because she made her allegations against Baldoni in the initial CRD complaint in California, which was protected legally from defamation claims.

“She and her team had months and months to plot and scheme and protect her. I don't agree with the law. I think the law should be looked at, maybe even changed, but the law is the law, and it protects her, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Judge Lewis Liman also dismissed Justin Baldoni’s suit against The New York Times, as they only carried out their reporting based on a document that was an official proceeding. The YouTuber added that Blake’s husband and her publicist were “protected” because they also only repeated her words.

As there is still no resolution between the two parties after their legal battle began in December 2024, a trial on Blake Lively’s s*xual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni is scheduled for March 2026.

