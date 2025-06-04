"Very illegal" — Perez Hilton reacts after Star Magazine editor calls Blake Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane a "monster" & accuses her of assault

On June 4, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton provided insights into Star Magazine editor Shallon Lester's bombshell claims about Blake Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Ad

"Is This Illegal? Blake Lively’s Publicist Accused Of Shady, Unethical Behavior! She:" Perez titled the YouTube video.

Ad

Trending

Shallon Lester, a senior editor at Star Magazine for over 14 years, shared part of a Page Six article from February 21, 2025, titled Blake Lively’s publicist accuses Justin Baldoni of sexually harassing multiple employees, victim-blaming in case dismissal request. She called Leslie Sloan Zelnik the “most hateful she-beast” she’s encountered in her 15 years of journalism in New York City.

Lester alleged that Sloan often resorted to threats and false accusations to "silence the press." Reviewing Shallon Lester's claims, Hilton remarked,

Ad

"I'm not a lawyer, but that seems very illegal to me, right? How about you?"

Shallon also recalled her interview with Blake Lively, where the former made a joke about how Lively was going against the trend of young stars going to rehab, which made Lively laugh. However, Shallon added that Sloan later threatened her because of this question.

"I interviewed Blake once and made a joke about how she was bucking the trend of young starlets heading to rehab (Blake laughed). Leslie physically grabbed me and said she'd f**king kill me for that question. She's a monster and a liar," Shallon added.

Ad

Ad

Leslie Sloan asked to be dismissed from Justin Baldoni's lawsuit

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, his PR manager Melissa Nathan, producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz. She accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and plotting a smear campaign against her to "destroy" her reputation, as reported by the BBC on February 4.

Ad

In response, on January 16, 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds (Lively's husband), publicist Leslie Sloan, and Sloan's public relations company Vision PR.

In February, Leslie Sloan filed a motion to dismiss herself and her company from Baldoni's lawsuit, claiming they are being "dragged" in the lawsuit as a "smoke-and-mirrors exercise to distract from" Lively's accusations against Baldoni. The filing also stated that Baldoni's lawsuit "discredit and blame his victims and punish anyone who speaks out against him," according to Page Six.

Ad

"As our motion to dismiss makes clear, Leslie Sloane and her company Vision PR were dragged into this lawsuit in an attempt to distract from serious allegations of sexual harassment and systematic retaliation."

Baldoni, in his lawsuit, accused Leslie Sloan of orchestrating a smear campaign and making false claims against him to bury his reputation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Challenging these claims, Sloan said that she never made "malicious stories" or launched a smear campaign against him, adding,

Ad

"All Ms. Sloane did was respond to a press inquiry about a story that Baldoni’s team seemingly planted."

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of "It Ends with Us" on January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

Subsequently, on March 11, Baldoni's legal team responded to Sloan's request to be removed from the lawsuit, claiming that she played a key role in a "conspiracy to inflict harm on the Wayfarer Parties, according to People Magazine.

Ad

"In a desperate effort to salvage Lively’s reputation and to escape her wrath, the Sloane Parties conspired with Lively and consolidated defendants Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times Company to make scapegoats of the Wayfarer Parties for Lively’s woes."

The Jane the Virgin star's legal team further alleged that the Sloan Parties dropped hints for months of "sinister allegations to the public," while secretly spreading lies to reporters.

Ad

The response further stated,

"As a direct result of the actions of the Sloane Parties and their co-conspirators, the Wayfarer Parties have been damaged beyond measure. These are the facts underpinning the Wayfarer Parties’ allegations against the Sloane Parties, and this is what the evidence will prove at trial."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 2026, following the ongoing legal back-and-forth between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Read more: Zack Peter reacts to bombshell claims of Taylor Swift's team voluntarily providing Justin Baldoni's team with required information

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More