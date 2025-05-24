Zack Peter reacts to bombshell claims of Taylor Swift's team voluntarily providing Justin Baldoni's team with required information

On May 23, 2025, American podcaster Zack Peter made a series of tweets explaining Taylor Swift's legal team's alleged move in providing Justin Baldoni's team with information regarding Swift's alleged involvement in the ongoing legal feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. This comes amid reports that Baldoni's lawyer has withdrawn Taylor Swift's subpoena.

For the unversed, Justin Baldoni's chief attorney, Bryan Freedman, filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman on May 14, 2025, claiming that Lively's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, threatened Swift, demanding that she release a statement of support for Lively. If she refused, they would leak "private texts" between Lively and Taylor, as reported by The New York Post on May 14.

The legal letter also mentioned why Taylor's subpoena was essential for the case and explained that the main purpose of the subpoena was to gather evidence regarding "witness tampering and evidence spoliation."

However, the letter was struck down after the judge granted Blake Lively's motion to dismiss it on May 15. This was followed by Bryan Freedman withdrawing Swift's subpoena on May 22.

Reacting to the withdrawal of the Bad Blood singer's subpoena, Zack Peter shared in an X post that The Daily Mail on May 23 confirmed that Swift's legal team "voluntarily" provided Bryan Freedman with the necessary information, which led him to take down the subpoena.

In a subsequent X Post, Peter cited different outlets, including Deadline and TMZ, reporting the same details.

Zack Peter reacts to bombshell claims of Taylor Swift's team (Image via X/@ZackPeter)

In another X post, Zack Peter praised Freedman for being persistent with his legal tactics from day 1. He called out Blake's fans for misunderstanding the reason behind the withdrawal of Swift’s subpoena.

He further stated that the singer outsmarted Blake Lively by providing relevant information to Freedman.

Zack Peter reacts to bombshell claims of Taylor Swift's team (Image via X/@ZackPeter)

"She just threw Blake Lively right under the bus" —Zack Peter further reflects on Taylor Swift's attorney's alleged move

Further reflecting on the Cruel Summer singer's team's alleged action in providing information to Justin Baldoni's legal team, the No Filter podcast host remarked:

"Rule number one: Do not try to extort Taylor Swift because she just threw Blake Lively right under the bus and then drove back one more time."

Expand Tweet

Peter claimed that, despite the media's narrative, the real reason behind the withdrawal of the subpoena was that "Taylor Swift's team turned over the information they were seeking."

He further cited an article from Deadline (published on May 22), titled, Shake That Subpoena Off: Taylor Swift Probe Dropped By Justin Baldoni In Blake Lively Battle’s Latest Twist.

Zack pointed out that from the title, it may seem like "Oh, Justin Baldoni withdrew his subpoena," in reality, the article relayed hearsay stating that Baldoni's team has received the information they were seeking from Taylor's team.

Zack Peter also highlighted Bryan Freedman's claims in the legal letter (filed on May 14), which stated that the motion to "quash" the subpoena issued by Venable LLP, the law firm that represents Swift, by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on May 13 would soon be resolved, as "their counsel and Venable are conferring in good faith."

"They gave the info, which is what Brian said last week. Friedman said that they were in talks, that things were in good faith. And here we are," Zack Peter said.

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends With Us stars, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

