Zack Peter slams Blake Lively for filing legal letter countering third-party investigation into her sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni

Pop news commentator Zack Peter has been actively covering Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle. The podcaster has now shared a post on X criticizing Blake Lively for filing a letter to Judge Liman opposing the neutral third-party investigation into Lively's sexual harassment claims.

On May 23, Zack shared a picture of a letter filed by Lively's legal team and wrote the following:

"Blake Lively has filed yet another letter to the judge, fighting the neutral 3rd party investigation into her SH claims. She refuses to participate yet wants Wayfarer to turn over an relevant findings."

The post further reads:

"Mind you, Lively never filed a formal HR complaint (as stated by Wayfarer & Sony), she WAIVED an investigation from both SAG and the CA CRD, & now refuses to participate in a 3rd party investigation or even lead investigators to potential witnesses that can verify her claims."

More details about Blake Lively's new letter

On May 21, Wayfarer parties filed an opposition to Blake Lively's latest motion to compel, in which the Another Simple Favor star is asking for documents, witness recordings, and communications relating to an ongoing independent investigation into her sexual harassment claims.

The Wayfarer parties have alleged that they don't have any information that Lively is seeking regarding the independent investigation. YouTuber Lauren Neidigh, who also joined Zack Peter on his May 22 podcast, discussed the matter on her channel, The Court of Random Opinion.

She addressed the correspondence letters between Lively's team and the independent firm. She alleged that Lively appeared to be attempting to "shut down" the investigation into her sexual harassment allegations.

In the May 22 episode of No Filter With Zack Peter, the host noted that apart from the motion to compel, Blake Lively refused to participate in the investigation as it was paid by Wayfarer.

Now, in the latest letter filed by Lively's team, shared by Zack, Lively's team is claiming that the actor received a correspondence from an independent investigator, which is "undermining the position asserted by Wayfarer in the filed opposition. Hence, Blake Lively is asking for the court's permission to file a less than two-page reply to Wayfarer's opposition.

Taylor Swift's subpoena dropped in Blake Lively's legal tussle

According to a May 22 report by People, Justin Baldoni's team has dropped the subpoena document issued against Lively's friend Taylor Swift. The same report states that on May 14, Baldoni's team filed a letter in the court claiming that Lively's team has threatened Taylor Swift to leak her personal chats if she doesn't show public support for Lively.

However, on May 15, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a motion to strike down this letter from the record, calling it "improper."

"The motion is made pursuant to the Court’s inherent power to prevent abusive or improper use of its docket," he declared.

The reason for withdrawing the subpoena has not been clearly stated by Baldoni's team. However, pop culture commentator Zack Peter claimed in his May 22 Instagram video that it was likely withdrawn because Taylor Swift’s legal team had already provided all the necessary information directly to Baldoni’s team. This makes the subpoena unnecessary.

The trial of Lively and Baldoni's lawsuit, headed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

