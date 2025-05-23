Why did Diddy give May 21st as a holiday to his staff? Perez Hilton reports as rapper's ex-assistant George Kaplan reveals reason during testimony

Media personality Perez Hilton recently reacted to Diddy's ex-assistant George Kaplan's testimony. According to The Independent, the trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs began on May 12, 2025, with Kaplan testifying on May 22.
Hilton reported on Kaplan's testimony, where he stated that he witnessed Combs physically abuse his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on multiple occasions. He disclosed that he never intervened at the time for fear of losing his job.
As per a BBC report, Kaplan also revealed that Diddy would give his employees a holiday on May 21st because it was The Notorious B.I.G.'s birthday. Hilton commented on Kaplan's statements, saying,
"Kaplan also testified that Diddy would give May 21st off as a company holiday to his staffers because that is the Notorious B.I.G.'s birthday."
Kaplan also stated that his time with Diddy was his first professional endeavour and that he thought this behavior was "normal" and to be expected from someone in the industry. Hilton reacted to this, saying,
"That was not normal."
Diddy's ex-assistant's testimony explored
As per the BBC, in September 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and charged with kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities.
On May 22, 2025, Diddy's former assistant George Kaplan testified in court about his responsibilities setting up and cleaning up after the rap mogul’s alleged “Freak-Off” parties. According to Page Six, Kaplan took the stand in Manhattan federal court to state that he had been hired initially to perform chores like getting food, toiletries, and household items for Combs. But as the rapper began to trust him, his responsibilities increased.
He stated that a major part of his role entailed setting up hotel rooms under the alias "Frank Black," a reference to the late Notorious B.I.G.'s nickname "Frank White." Kaplan explained he would make last-minute bookings in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, including the Trump Hotel in Columbus Circle, the SLS in South Beach, and the InterContinental in Los Angeles.
Before each stay, Kaplan would pack a bag containing Combs’ personal items: clothes, speakers, liquor, baby oil, and Astroglide lubricant. He would restock these supplies using a company credit card.
Following the purported “Freak-Offs,” Kaplan said he was to make the rooms pristine before hotel staff might see them. He testified that he would clear out empty bottles of Gatorade, liquor, and baby oil - products that many witnesses spoke about in their testimonies about the parties.
According to The Independent, on one occasion, Kaplan recalled finding an unidentified "brown crystallized powder" in the bathroom. and getting rid of it, not knowing what it was. He described his cleanup efforts stemming from a need to avoid having hotels leak embarrassing tapes of Combs.
Kaplan also conceded to getting drugs for Diddy and recounted occasions where he picked up MDMA for his boss. Although Kaplan received a salary of $125,000 in his first year, he claimed that Combs regularly threatened his job, saying he only wanted to be “surrounded by the best.”
As per The Independent, Kaplan’s testimony echoed that of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who testified last week and called the “Freak-Offs” drug-fueled, non-consensual run-ins where she was pressured to perform for Combs to watch.
Ventura also alleged that Kaplan was one of the few workers who quit after having seen Combs’ violent behavior. Kaplan confirmed that, saying that he left in 2015 after he witnessed Combs assault Ventura on a private jet and a second girlfriend, Gina Huynh, shortly afterward.
According to the BBC, the trial against Sean Combs is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.