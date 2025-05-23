Hotel room Diddy stayed in would require deep cleaning and was charged an extra $500, manager claims

On the ninth day of Diddy's trial (Thursday, May 22), Frederic Zemmour was one of the witnesses to take the stand.

Zemmour, who is the hotel manager at the L'Ermitage hotel in Beverly Hills, told the court that every time Sean Combs would stay at their hotel, the room would require deep cleaning afterwards.

The manager also testified that Combs' accommodation would be booked under an alias. The notes marked in his hotel profile stated that the rapper used excessive amounts of oil and spilled candle wax on everything.

Once Diddy checked out, the room had to be marked out of order for a deep cleaning. He was also charged an additional fee of $500 to cover the deep cleaning and damages.

NBC News reported that Zemmour's testimony remained uncontested by the defense team, with no cross-examination taking place.

Kid Cudi compared Diddy to a "Marvel supervillain" in his testimony

Besides Zemmour, a key witness who took the stand on Thursday was Scott Mescudi - aka rapper Kid Cudi. Cudi, who dated Cassie Ventura briefly in 2011, was expected to confirm her prior testimony regarding Combs' violent threat against him.

The threat in question was about setting Mescudi's car on fire in his driveway. Per Ventura's testimony, Combs had told her about wanting to do so upon learning about them dating secretly.

The rapper also assured that it wasn't done by his hands, and happened when he wasn't in the country.

In his testimony on Thursday, Mescudi testified to a similar incident that took place in his driveway in 2012. His Porsche was set on fire while the rapper was away.

Kid Cudi's dog sitter called him to tell him what had happened. As he rushed back home, he received photos of the top of his Porsche damaged, and a Molotov cocktail thrown in, causing the fire.

According to NBC News, Kid Cudi recalled thinking Diddy was like a comic book bad guy after witnessing his torched car in an attack he blames on the Bad Boy Records owner.

Months after the incident, Cudi and Diddy met each other in an LA hotel to resolve their differences.

When Mescudi arrived, he found Combs waiting in a meeting room, calmly looking out the window with his hands behind his back, looking like a "Marvel supervillain".

Kid Cudi found Combs' calm demeanor throughout the meeting off-putting. As it ended, the two shook hands, and Mescudi asked him what they were going to do about his car.

The 55-year-old responded by saying he had no idea what Cudi was talking about.

When Cudi mentioned that Diddy had burnt his car down, he received no response. However, some years later, Combs offered the rapper a general apology for the past, without mentioning the car.

Mescudi testified by saying it was the last thing he expected to hear from Didddy.

Per NBC News, the next court session in Diddy's trial will take place on Tuesday, taking a break on Friday and Monday for the federal observance of Memorial Day.

Attorney Maurene Comey told the judge that Capricon Clark-Combs' former assistant will take the stand on Tuesday, alongside unnamed members of the LAPD and the LA Fire Department.

