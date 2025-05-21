"What. A. Sicko": Perez Hilton reacts as Cassie reveals "disrespectful" nickname Diddy made her call him

Entertainment reporter Perez Hilton took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to share his opinion on the ongoing Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial.

Ad

In his tweet, which embeds a link to his official website, Perez refers to Diddy as a "sicko". In his recent article, the entertainment reporter recounts details from Cassie Ventura's testimony where she claimed the Bad Boy Record CEO allegedly had her call him a "disrespectful nickname" during their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Perez recounts The New York Post's recent report on Diddy's federal s*x trafficking and racketeering trial, which shares details from Cassie Ventura's testimony. The entertainment reporter claims the music mogul "demanded" his former partner refer to him using her grandfather's nickname.

"He wanted me to have a nickname for him … He asked me what I called my grandfather and I said I called him Pop-Pop," Cassie Ventura reportedly stated.

Ad

Perez calls these developments "creepy," citing that Cassie's testimony states she found this request "weird".

"I thought it was weird at the time but now I think it’s just disrespectful," Cassie added.

Diddy's former assistant claims he procured "drugs and baby oil" for music mogul

On Monday (May 21), federal prosecutors continued by bringing out three new witnesses to testify on Sean 'Diddy' Combs relationship with R&B singer and model Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

Ad

Last week, Cassie testified in "unsparing detail," recounting her relationship with the music mogul. She also revisited her supposed drug-fueled s*xual encounters, known as Freak Offs, with paid male escorts, which were allegedly directed by Sean Combs.

Regina Ventura, mother of Cassie Ventura, departs the Manhattan Federal Court during the Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on May 20, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/John Lamparski)

Prosecutors brought Combs' former assistant, David James, to the stand on Monday to reportedly "bolster" their allegations against the Bad Boy Records CEO.

Ad

David James worked for Diddy from 2007 to 2009, reportedly sobbing on the stand as he recounted interviewing for the personal assistant role. He claimed that he was told:

"This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it."

Speaking under oath at a Manhattan federal court, James testified that he regularly witnessed Sean Combs consuming opiates during the day and ecstasy at night.

Ad

"He took a pill shaped like a former president’s face. President Obama," David James claimed.

David James went on to claim that he would regularly gather supplies and substances that were used during the Freak Offs.

According to a report from CNN, the former personal assistant testified that Sean Combs' hotel rooms were "stocked" with various items, which included a medicine bag that supposedly contained "25-30 bottles" of ecstasy and Percocet.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James also testified that at times some of these personal items, which were supplied to Mr. Combs' hotel room, included "baby oil, AstroGlide, and condoms".

During his cross-examination, the former assistant claimed he was instructed not to submit these "personal items" for reimbursement through the company because they were items he "didn't want to have a record for".

David James also claimed to have seen Sean Combs consume drugs with his friends. He continued by testifying that, on various occasions, he procured substances for Diddy and his friends.

Ad

While James did not testify about having any personal knowledge of Freak Offs, the former assistant did recount keying into Diddy's hotel room to "drop off an iPod" and witnessing Cassie Ventura asleep in bed with a naked man who wasn't Sean Combs.

James also testified on the first time he ever interacted with Cassie Ventura, claiming the music mogul's former partner had told him:

"This place is crazy"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

David reportedly claimed that when asking Ventura why she continued to stay with Sean Combs, the R&B singer cited that the music mogul controlled her "career," and paid her "allowance and rent".

On Tuesday (May 21), Cassie Ventura's mother, Regina Ventura, took the stand to testify on her daughter's relationship with the Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

She claimed she was "scared" for Cassie's safety, testifyin she had paid Sean Combs' $20,000 to stop the music mogul from leaking sensitive recordings of her daughter. Regina testified that Mr. Combs intended on recouping the money he spent on Cassie, after learning about her relationship with Kid Cudi.

Regina Ventura claimed she received specific instructions from Combs' bookkeeper on how the $20,000 should be wired. Once sent, however, the money was returned to he bank account a few days later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Perrin Kapur Perrin reviews music albums and the like as a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and a specialization in Finance and SMM, Perrin started out as a ghostwriter in 2017. Studying diverse musical genres for 7 years, and producing his own songs gave him an edge in comprehending and analyzing different artists and their discographies.



Perrin began his professional writing career by ghostwriting songs for upcoming artists, before moving on to music reviews. He carries out extensive research and double-checks information from a variety of news sources which include social media, artist/event websites, and other notable publications.



From Drake to Kendrick Lamar, Perrin's inspirations span far and wide across hip-hop's massive soundscape. When not crafting compelling narratives about your favorite artist, Perrin takes pleasure in writing and producing music, editing videos, and developing scripts for creators. Know More