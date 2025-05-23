"Cars don't tend to blow up all that much"- Ben Shapiro alleges that Diddy blew up Kid Cudi's car for dating Cassie after rapper's testimony

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro recently reacted to rapper Kid Cudi's testimony in the Diddy trial. According to the BBC, on May 22, 2025, Kid Cudi, who briefly dated Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, testified that Diddy allegedly blew up his car.

Subsequently, on May 23, Shapiro took to his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, to discuss the updates on Combs' trial. He read out reports on the second week of the trial, including the artefacts found in Diddy's mansion and reviews of a forensic psychologist providing expert testimony on why victims stay with their abusers.

Shapiro also read out Cudi's allegation that Diddy blew up his car, and the commentator seemingly believed Cudi, aka Scott Mescudi.

"Mescudi's car... exploded after a jealous Combs threatened to blow it up. If you threaten to blow up a car and then it blows up, that's kind of an indicator that maybe you had something to do with it. It's kinda weird, cars don't tend to blow up all that much," Shapiro said.

Kid Cudi's testimony during the Diddy trial explored

As per the BBC, on Thursday, May 22, Scott Mescudi (known professionally as Kid Cudi) described a December 2011 incident in which he alleged Combs broke into his Los Angeles house after learning he was seeing Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend.

According to his testimony, Ventura called Cudi in a frenzied state after Combs purportedly went into a rage when he found out about their relationship. The Day 'n' Nite rapper told the court that he then took Cassie to a hotel for their safety. While there, he received a call from Diddy's assistant who informed him that Combs had entered Cudi's house with a friend, as reported by AP News.

When Cudi subsequently confronted Combs via a phone call, Diddy allegedly replied,

“I want to talk to you.”

Upon reaching his house, Kid Cudi claimed that Diddy had left, however, there appeared to be signs of a break-in. Cudi testified that the security cameras were facing the wrong way, the Christmas presents were opened, and his dog was locked in the bathroom. Despite filing a police report, no arrests were made.

Weeks later, in January 2012, Kid Cudi found the roof of his Porsche 911 convertible cut open, with a Molotov cocktail inside. The rapper conveyed to the court his belief that the attack was a retaliatory one by Combs, stating,

"I knew he had something to do with it."

The defense objected, and Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors to disregard the statement. Meanwhile, Ventura had also previously testified that Combs had threatened to set Cudi's car on fire when he found out about their relationship.

After the arson, Kid Cudi shared a run-in he had with Combs at LA’s Soho House.

"Sean Combs was standing there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, like a Marvel supervillain,” Cudi said, provoking laughter in the courtroom.

When questioned about the vehicle at the Soho House, Combs purportedly replied that he had no knowledge of the event. Cudi further said Diddy provided a blanket apology when the duo ran into each other again in 2015.

Combs’ defense then took aim at Cassie Ventura’s character, alleging she deceived both men. Attorney Brian Steel established that Ventura had a burner phone to hide her romance with Cudi while still in a relationship with Combs, and Kid Cudi further admitted to Cassie leading "two different lives."

After his testimony, Cudi took to social media and posted a video thanking his fans for their support during this "stressful situation."

On May 22, the prosecution also called upon other witnesses who testified to Combs' violent nature. As reported by CNN, Makeup artist Mylah Morales recalled seeing Ventura with a black eye and split lip after an altercation between the couple in 2010, following a party at Prince's house.

Further, Frederic Zemmour, the general manager of L’Ermitage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, disclosed that Combs would often pay for rooms using assumed names such as “Frank White” and "Frank Black." He also added that staff would leave notes detailing the excessive use of oil and candle wax in the hotel rooms, which echoed the picture painted by Ventura regarding Combs’ s*xual proclivities.

As the trial enters its third week, prosecutors have called 16 witnesses to support allegations that Combs led a criminal enterprise involving s*x trafficking, violence, and intimidation. Meanwhile, the defense maintains that the music mogul, while flawed, committed no federal crimes.

If Combs is found guilty, he could face a sentence of life in prison. The trial is scheduled to restart on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

