Did Cassie give Diddy Kid Cudi's address? Rapper said the singer told him she "didn’t know what Sean Combs would do"

Scott Mescudi, aka rapper Kid Cudi, took the stand in Diddy's trial on Thursday, May 22, as the prosecution's witness. On the stand, Mescudi recounted a 2011 confrontation with Combs, which took place after Cassie Ventura informed him that Diddy had "found out about us".

Kid Cudi started his testimony by talking about his brief relationship with Ventura. Cudi claimed that he started dating the R&B singer because he believed that her relationship with Combs was over.

However, one early morning in December 2011, an allegedly distraught Ventura called Cudi to tell him that she had given Diddy his home address.

Cassie also told him she "didn't know what Sean Combs would do," after which the couple decided to go away.

Mescudi took her to the Sunset Marquee Hotel in LA. While they were at the hotel, an employee of Combs called the rapper to tell him Combs and an associate were at his house at the time.

Kid Cudi testified to being angry about Diddy allegedly breaking into his home, and left the hotel to go back. He also called Combs from the car, asking him, "Motherf**ker, are you in my house?" The Bad Boy Records owner responded by saying, "I am here waiting for you".

As Mescudi reached home, Combs was nowhere to be found. Cudi's security cameras were turned away from his front door, and some things inside his house were also moved around. Kid Cudi added:

"Some gifts I bought for my family were opened, some things I got from Chanel, and my dog was locked up in my bathroom."

Cudi first wanted to meet Diddy in person, but then decided to call the police instead.

Kid Cudi recounted his car being set on fire in his testimony in Diddy's trial

Elsewhere in his testimony, Scott Mescudi also spoke about the 2012 incident, when his Porsche caught fire in his driveway. Cudi, who was away from his home at the time, was informed about it by his dog sitter, asking him to rush back home.

Upon reaching home, Mescudi received photos of the incident, showing how the top of his convertible was broken into, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown inside to start the fire.

Cudi's statement corroborated that of Cassie's, who testified to Diddy threatening her about setting the rapper's car on fire first.

Per Ventura, Combs had assured her that he wasn't directly involved in the incident and was out of the country when it happened.

Later in 2012, Combs and Mescudi decided to meet and clear their differences in an LA hotel meeting room. When Cudi arrived, he saw Diddy waiting there, staring out the window with his hands behind his back, looking like a "Marvel supervillain".

After the meeting concluded and they shook hands, Mescudi asked the rapper about his Porsche and the damage it had suffered.

Combs denied any knowledge of the incident in the confrontation, claiming he had no idea what Cudi was talking about.

Thursday's trial session was wrapped up early, as jurors were informed that the next session would take place on Tuesday, following the federal observation of Memorial Day.

