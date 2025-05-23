What did Diddy do to Kid Cudi's dog? Rapper opens up on ordeal faced at the hands of Puffy in his testimony

On May 22, 2025, rapper, songwriter, and record producer Kid Cudi testified at the ongoing federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. He talked about an ordeal his pet dog faced following a December 2011 break-in at his Los Angeles home.

Reportedly, the burglary was orchestrated by Diddy. According to Kid Cudi, 41, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, Diddy allegedly broke into his residence and “messed with” his dog and also opened some of the Christmas presents.

Kid Cudi briefly dated Diddy’s on-and-off girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, between 2011 and 2012. The Day ‘n Nite artist claimed during his testimony that during this period, Cassie called him one morning and sounded “stressed, nervous, and scared,” and stated that Combs had “found out about us.”

“I didn’t think she was still dealing with him,” Cudi testified.

Later that same day, the Love Album maker reportedly called Mescudi to inform him that he was at his home “waiting for you.” Diddy reportedly sounded “calm” and said he wanted to speak to Scott.

However, when the Cleveland rapper returned home after dropping Cassie at a West Hollywood hotel, he seemingly found his dog locked in the bathroom, and no one else was around.

According to Kid Cudi, the incident left his dog “jittery and on edge all the time,” and it has since passed away.

Exploring further Kid Cudi’s dog-related testimony at the Diddy trial

On day nine of the Sean Combs trial, Kid Cudi took the witness stand and said under oath that the defendant seemingly left his pet dog traumatized and had broken into his house in December 2011.

According to Mescudi, he wanted to “confront” and “fight” Diddy initially. However, he later assessed the “reality and gravity of the situation” and instead reported the incident to law enforcement.

“I didn’t know who he was with. I didn’t know what his intentions were,” the Insano artist said about why he decided against confronting Combs.

Kid Cudi added that a month after the burglary, his Porsche 911 convertible exploded in the driveway in January 2012.

The roof of the car had a hole cut into it, while the driver’s seat was soaked in a Molotov cocktail, and there were smoke damages on the doors and the interior.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of this incident, Mescudi decided to talk to Diddy in person, before things “got out of hand.” Meanwhile, the latter wanted to “get to the bottom of it.”

However, when he met the Cîroc founder, the latter was weirdly “calm” and stared out the window, with his hands behind his back “like a Marvel super villain,” Cudi testified.

At this point, Sean Combs seemingly told Scott Mescudi that he had been “in the dark” about Cassie’s involvement with Cudi, and was himself in a romantic relationship with her since 2007, and the latter replied:

"[Cassie] told me you were broken up, and I took her word for it," Cudi said in his defense.

Subsequently, when the Indicud rapper confronted Diddy about “burning” his car, Combs seemingly responded:

"I don't know what you're talking about".

According to Kid Cudi’s testimony, he believed that the Harlem rapper was lying. Years later, when the duo met at the Soho House in LA, Diddy told him that he wanted to “apologize for all that bullsh*t.”

Scott Mescudi left the witness stand on Thursday by saying that he ended his relationship with Cassie in early 2012 as he wanted to “give her space” and ensure both of their “safety,” and because “the drama was too out of hand.”

Expand Tweet

Last week, Cassie also shared during her four-day-long testimony about Diddy seemingly being jealous, angry, and upset about her brief affair with Kid Cudi and threatened to hurt them both and blow up Cudi’s car before it happened.

She dated the defendant from 2007 to 2018. The car bombing was also referenced in Cassie’s November 2023 lawsuit against Sean Combs.

It is worth noting that before Mescudi’s testimony, Judge Arun Subramanian briefly excused the jury and discussed the extent to which Kid Cudi could narrate the dog incident.

Combs’ defense attorney Brian Steel initially argued that the testimony was irrelevant and later claimed any form of animal abuse indication might sway the “dog lovers on the jury.”

“‘The dog was never the same. The dog urinated on the floor.’ Why do we need that?” Steel asked.

The judge, however, told the defense and the prosecution that Mescudi likely wouldn’t “testify about what the dog thought” and be allowed to talk about the immediate impact on his pet, without going into the “long-term consequences.”

Assistant U.S. attorney Emily Johnson also agreed with the judge and restricted the dog-related questions to the “immediate aftermath” of the break-in.

Diddy has never admitted to Kid Cudi’s car explosion or house break-in.

Sean Combs is facing five criminal counts, namely one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 56-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

The trial will resume on May 27.

