Young Thug calls Kid Cudi a "rat" for testifying in Diddy's trial

Young Thug reportedly called Kid Cudi a "rat" after the latter testified during Sean "Diddy" Combs's sex trafficking trial on May 22, 2025. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, briefly dated Diddy's former partner, Cassie Ventura, in 2011.

During her testimony last week, Ventura alleged that she broke up with Cudi after Diddy threatened them upon discovering their relationship. In his testimony on Thursday, Kid Cudi alleged that Diddy broke into his home during one incident in 2011 and bombed his car with a Molotov cocktail in another incident in 2012.

Following Kid Cudi's testimony, pop culture page @PopBase took to X to post a screenshot of Young Thug's now-deleted X post calling Cudi a "rat." The post read:

"Dam cudi a rat lol."

Pop Base @PopBase Young Thug calls out Kid Cudi for testifying against Diddy in a now-deleted tweet: “Dam cudi a rat lol”

For those unversed, Young Thug was recently released from prison after accepting a plea deal during the lengthy YSL RICO trial in Georgia. The rapper had been arrested on a 56-count RICO indictment in May 2022, along with 27 other associates, including YSL rapper Gunna.

However, Gunna was released in December 2022 after accepting an Alford plea. Following this, many insinuated that Gunna was a "rat" and had allegedly snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, a claim that Gunna has repeatedly denied.

Many speculate that Thug also dissed Gunna on his latest song Money On Money, released this April, which included the lines, "Brother, you a rat (My brother),” and “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.” However, this has not been confirmed as of this article.

Interestingly, Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial, is also one of the many lawyers representing Diddy in the sex trafficking trial.

Exploring Kid Cudi's testimony against Diddy

Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi arrives for Combs's sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On May 22, 2025, Kid Cudi took the stand to testify against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been charged with five federal counts of "sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution."

During his testimony, Cudi stated that he and Cassie Ventura briefly dated in 2011 when she and Diddy were on a break. Cudi also said that Ventura had called him “really stressed” and “scared" one day in December 2011.

He added that the singer told him Combs had discovered their relationship, so he picked her up and drove her to a hotel. While at the hotel, he claimed that Ventura received a call from one of Combs' employees, who told them that the Bad Boy Records founder and his associate were at Cudi's home.

Kid Cudi testified that he had called Diddy while driving back to his home and had questioned him about his whereabouts, to which Combs allegedly replied:

“I’m over here waiting for you.”

Inner City Press @innercitypress AUSA: You called Sean Combs? Mescudi: I did... He said, I'm over here waiting for you. AUSA: When you arrived, what did the outside look like? Mescudi: Pretty normal. AUSA: Any security camera? Mescudi: Yes but I found out they weren't working

Cudi claimed that the house was empty upon arrival. However, his things were allegedly messed up, and his dog, locked in the bathroom, seemed "jittery and on edge." Cudi told the jury that he wanted to "confront" Combs and "fight him," and that he had also filed a complaint with the authorities regarding the alleged break-in.

Kid Cudi also claimed that Cassie Ventura had told him about the alleged physical abuse she experienced while dating Diddy, testifying that the entire situation had bothered him. Cudi also testified that he and Ventura broke up shortly thereafter, telling the jury that the "drama was too out of hand."

During cross-examination, Kid Cudi said the alleged break-in did not damage his home. He also stated that he had not locked the front door when he left.

Kid Cudi claimed Diddy blew up his car

During his testimony, Kid Cudi detailed another incident involving his Porsche exploding in January 2012, stating that he believed Diddy was responsible for the incident. Cudi claimed that his dog sitter had called to inform him that his Porsche was on fire.

The rapper said he had received pictures of the damaged car, adding that it seemed like the "top of [his] Porsche was cut open, and that’s where the Molotov cocktail was put in.” While no evidence linked Diddy to the incident, Cudi testified that he believed the rapper had orchestrated it.

Cudi also testified that he met Combs and Ventura at a Soho hotel after the incident. He described Diddy as having “been standing there with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain” when he walked into the hotel. Cudi also claimed that he asked Diddy about his car, to which the rapper allegedly replied,

“I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Inner City Press @@innercitypress Mescudi: It was weird, Sean Combs being so calm. AUSA: What did Cassie say? Mescudi: That we have fallen in love, things happened AUSA: What did you say to Mr. Combs? Mescudi: What about my car. He said, "I don't know what you are talking about." I walked away

He told the court that he met Diddy again in 2015, and the Bad Boy Records founder had apologized to him, allegedly saying,

"I just want to apologize for everything and all that bulls**t.”

Casie Ventura had mentioned Kid Cudi's car being blown up in her 2023 lawsuit, as well as in her testimony last week. She also claimed that Combs learned about her relationship with Cudi during a "freak-off" and had allegedly assaulted her, telling her that Cudi's car would be “blown up.”

Kid Cudi was among the many witnesses who testified on May 22. Following this, make-up artist Mylah Morales also testified about seeing Cassie Ventura with a black eye and split lip on one occasion, adding that she "feared for [her] life" after the incident.

The court will take a break for Memorial Day weekend, and the trial is expected to resume on May 27.

