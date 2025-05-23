The Diddy trial has been ongoing, with the rapper's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, taking the stand recently. Meanwhile, netizens have flooded social media with their reactions to the daily happenings during the trial. One of the latest reactions had come from YouTuber Anton Daniels. On May 21, Anton shared a post on X with a clip of him reacting to Cassie's testimony.

Ad

The post came with a video in which Anton could be heard saying:

"She was the Bonnie to his Clyde that got out just in time to then press charge to use her leverage against him..."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the caption of the tweet, Anton wrote:

"The only reason we’re letting her get away is because she has a pretty face, small waist, and is a woman."

In the video, he could be seen claiming that he had spoken to several people who were inside the courthouse during the trial. According to him, they told him that several text messages involving Ventura were presented that made her husband Alex Fine "cringe."

Ad

He further expressed his displeasure of women not being held accountable. According to Anton, even though Ventura was enjoying a fancy lifestyle with Diddy at the time, she wasn't being held accountable currently.

Anton also explained the situation to be an example of "fake feminity."

The YouTuber claimed that Ventura had reportedly threatened to kill an individual, if they exposed any video involving her.

Cassie recently revealed that she felt like a "sex worker" during the time she was dating Sean "Diddy" Combs

Cassie Ventura took the stand on Wednesday and continued her testimony in the ongoing trial surrounding her former boyfriend, Diddy.

Ad

During the testimony, Ventura claimed that she felt like a "sex worker" during their relationship. She told the jurors that she was restricted from doing several things that she wanted to do.

Ad

On Wednesday, apart from Ventura, a forensic psychologist, Dr. Dawn Hughes, took the stand, according to People. She told the jurors that financial dependence could be a notable factor in case of abuse that Ventura allegedly faced.

Dr. Hughes said:

"If you don't have money, you are left with a feeling of 'Where am I going to go?'"

This testimony came a few days after Diddy's former personal assistant testified that the rapper had immense control on Cassie Ventura's life at the time.

Ad

Dr. Hughes' testimony further included her stating that in certain cases, victims often would take a long time to report the abuse.

According to People, she additionally testified that a lot of victims found it comfortable disclosing assaults by strangers than those done by close ones. The psychologist added:

"The closer the relationship to the perpetrator, the less likely you’re going to be to disclosed."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the unversed, Dr. Dawn Hughes was reportedly a "blind witness." This would mean that she wasn't aware of the side that had retained her.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently facing federal charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy, however, had denied the allegations against him. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to a life in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More