"I'm doing it my way" — Loren LoRosa defends calling Dawn Richard "babygirl" after being criticized for her reporting on Diddy's trial

Singer Dawn Richard was one of the latest individuals to testify in the ongoing Diddy trial. During the trial, Loren LoRosa was at the courthouse sharing updates. In one of her updates, LoRosa referred to Richard as "babygirl." This made several netizens question her method of reporting the details of such a serious trial.

One user took to X and explained that while LoRosa was a "rising star," her commentary seemed unprofessional.

"her commentary and the gimmicky editing on this clip (the chopped and screwed voice and the unnecessary zoom-ins) make her recaps come off as unprofessional. Also calling Dawn Richard "babygirl" during this serious case is odd," the netizen further added.

The observation did not fail to catch LoRosa's attention, and she reacted to it by posting a tweet on May 20. In her tweet, she emphasized that she was going to do the editing and the commentary her own way.

"it's a new day for journalist who can also stream, have story telling effects and personality. And THATS OK! I'm doing it my way," she wrote.

She continued on to say that she never was a "traditional journalist" and never made such content that would make her audience feel so. According to Loren LoRosa, she was only doing her job her way and effectively too.

Trigger warning: The article contains graphic details. Readers' discretion is advised.

Dawn Richard shared some details about Sean "Diddy" Combs and his behavior towards Cassie Ventura

Dawn Richard, who was signed to Bad Boy Records from 2005 to 2011, testified that Diddy had shown violent behavior towards his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on multiple occasions at the time. According to Richard, Diddy would lash out at Ventura every time she tried to take a stand for herself, as reported by NBC News.

One of the incidents that Richard narrated while on the stand was Diddy allegedly trying to attack Ventura with a skillet with eggs in it. According to reports by NBC News, Diddy's defense team questioned Dawn Richard's credibility by highlighting the fact that she continued working under him even after witnessing the alleged violence against Ventura.

The outlet reported that the defense team particularly asked Dawn Richard if she worked for Diddy even when she received alleged death threats. To this, the singer responded with a "Yes." While the defense team attempted to undermine Richard's testimony, federal prosecutor Mitzi Steiner asked if she had thought of the incidents many times in all these years.

"No, it was a hard time, a bad time for me. It did not all come back immediately ... the environment was traumatizing, so I tried to erase those things from my memory," Dawn Richard responded.

Richard added that she had narrated the incidents "as best and accurate" as she could remember them. After Dawn Richard's testimony, the prosecution called Kerry Morgan, Cassie's former best friend, to the stand. As per NBC News, Morgan clarified that she didn't want to testify initially but was doing it only because the government issued her a subpoena.

Diddy's criminal trial began on Monday, May 12, and might continue for about eight weeks. He has been charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, the rapper could face life in prison.

