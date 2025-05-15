"Might be Taylor herself"- Zack Peter alleges Taylor Swift is working w/ Justin Baldoni against Blake Lively as “reliable source”

On May 15, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter alleged that Taylor Swift is working with Justin Baldoni's team against Blake Lively, after Baldoni's attorney brought forward another claim in the new court filing on May 14, 2025.

For the unversed, on May 9, 2025, Venable LLP, the law firm representing Taylor Swift, was officially subpoenaed by Justin Baldoni's legal team to involve Swift as a witness in Baldoni's ongoing legal feud with Blake Lively.

Subsequently, on May 13, 2025, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds filed a motion to quash the subpoena issued to Venable LLP. In response, Justin Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to Judge Lewis Liman on May 14, explaining why they think the subpoena is essential for the case, as reported by People Magazine on May 14, 2025.

"The Lively Defendants' insistence that the Subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong," Bryan Freedman said.

According to the outlet, Freedman claimed to have received information from a "source who is highly likely to have reliable information," which alleged that Lively asked Swift to delete their text messages. Freedman said that the main purpose of the subpoena is to gather evidence regarding "witness tampering and evidence spoliation."

He further claimed the motion to "quash" the subpoena will soon be resolved, as "their counsel and Venable are conferring in good faith." Reflecting on the remarks made by Freedman, Zack Peter speculated that Taylor and Justin Baldoni's legal team could be talking things out between them.

"So this sounds to me like maybe Taylor Swift's legal team is working with Baldoni's legal team now and saying, we want to be out of this, we want to get out of this as clean as possible," Peter said.

Zack Peter further said:

"This gives me the impression that the good, reliable source that Freedman claims to have might actually be Taylor herself."

More about the legal letter from Justin Baldoni's attorney

As reported by People on May 14, 2025, Bryan Freedman alleged that Blake Lively's lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, threatened Taylor Swift by contacting her legal team and demanding that she release a statement to support Blake Lively.

"They demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be made public."

He claimed they were aware that Swift's legal team at Venable LLP "addressed these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats" to Lively's attorney.

Justin Baldoni's chief lawyer explained they are trying to extract these "communications" between Swift and Livley's team as these messages are "an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation."

However, in a statement to People Magazine (published on May 14), Michael Gottlieb denied the "so-called" allegations against them.

"This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality."

He called out Bryan Freedman for acting impulsively, "without any evidence."

"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

